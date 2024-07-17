That's right, the final episode of Love Island 2024 has now been confirmed - and will air on Monday 29th July on ITV2 at 9pm.

That means that, although we now know the end is in sight, we've still got a little while to go before the heartwarming final episode. In the meantime, we have plenty of drama and changing relationship dynamics to navigate.

Of course, Love Island fans will know that the final episode is usually one that is oozing with romance as the final couples do their final vows, get dressed up and, in the live show, wait to see who will be crowned the winner.

Those final couples are yet to be revealed, but tonight's episode does see official boyfriend-girlfriend couple Nicole and Ciaran faced with quite the decision, as they must decide which couple will get dumped from the island.

Last night's episode saw the surprise arrival of two new bombshells, Harry Baker and Lola Deluca.

Both wasted no time in getting to know their fellow Islanders, and having arrived so late in the game, they didn't hold back from getting their graft on.

Tonight's episode will see the pair continuing to get to know their Islanders of choice – with a major twist. The pair are notified that they're able to couple up and steal a partner of their choosing, but who will they pick?

The reality dating series has continued to unfold over previous weeks, but it was one of the first episodes of this new run that really set the tone, with reality TV star Joey Essex entering the villa.

It's the first time a known celebrity has entered the villa, and Joey seems to be enjoying himself having coupled up with Sam, then Grace and now Jessy. But will his head turn for the latest bombshell?

While things are forever changing in the villa, viewers will just have to continue watching to see what couples will remain stronger than ever - and which ones (if any) could fall by the wayside.

With Love Island's current summer edition coming to an end soon, fans will likely be wondering when they'll next be getting their fix of the dating show. Well, it won't be too long to wait, as the All Stars edition of the show is set to return to our screens in 2025.

As of now, no contestants have been confirmed, but the second season will unfold in the South African sun, with well-known faces from the show's past set to return for another shot at love.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

