The shift from celebrities to members of the public – albeit, many of them influencers – has proven successful with viewers, boosting the careers of several notable names to have competed.

Love Island All Stars brought back some of them, including eventual winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare, and is now set to do it all again with a second season commemorating a decade on the air.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Mike Spencer, Creative Director at Lifted Entertainment, said: "What a perfect way to celebrate a decade of Love Island, by bringing back another all star class of Islanders for what will I'm sure be another vintage year of romance, drama and relationships."

More like this

There's no word yet on who could be returning to the villa for this latest edition, but the rumour mill is sure to be turning over the coming months as fans declare their dream choices.

Molly Smith and Tom Clare. ITV

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality and Acquisitions at ITV, commented: "Love Island's All Stars series proved to be an enticing New Year treat for our loyal 16-34 audience, so it is hugely exciting to be re-opening the doors of our South African villa for another set of alumni."

Executive producer Martin Oxley added: "Series 1 of All Stars gave a whole new dimension to goings on in the villa, and allowed us all to be re-acquainted with some of our favourite Love Island faces.

"We just can't wait to see who will be queuing up to couple up in series 2, and who will be the last pair standing in the South African villa."

Love Island All Stars will premiere in 2025, with the regular summer edition ready to tide fans over in the meantime. Get to know the Love Island 2024 line-up here.

Love Island returns to ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 3rd June 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.