She was brought back to the main villa by Callum Jones, and the pair ended up dating for just over three years before reportedly splitting in September 2023.

With the pair both single, they decided to sign up for the all-stars series, which is giving the Islanders another chance at finding love. However, it looks like they didn't factor in that they could bump into one another there!

At the end of Monday (15th January) night's launch episode, Molly arrived in the villa to see her ex about to take his pick of the girls, including her.

So, will Callum choose to couple up with someone new? Or could these two rekindle their relationship?

Here's everything you need to know about Molly Smith.

Molly Smith - key facts

Molly Smith from Love Island. ITV

Age: 29

Job: Model

Instagram: @mollysmith19

Season: 6

Who is Molly Smith?

Molly Smith is a model and reality TV star who first appeared on Love Island for the show's first winter edition in January 2020.

She joined the show as a Casa Amor bombshell and went on to have a three-year relationship with Callum Jones after the show.

Jones brought Molly back to the main villa, despite being coupled up with Shaughna Phillips before leaving for Casa Amor.

Read more:

What happened with Molly and Callum?

Following the show, Callum and Molly moved in together and even adopted two dogs.

"We are perfect. We've got two dogs so we've got a proper little family going, it's lovely," Callum previously told MailOnline. "There [are] other things we want to focus on at the minute but obviously in the future it's definitely something we both want together."

Sadly, things didn't last with the pair reportedly splitting before the cast for Love Island: All Stars was announced.

"It's really sad news as they were a sweet couple together, but it's over," an insider told The Sun.

For more on what happened with Molly and Callum, see here.

Why is Molly Smith returning for Love Island: All Stars?

Following her split from Callum, it looks like Molly is looking for her true love.

"Series six sweetheart Molly is back in the #LoveIsland Villa to find her happy ever after #AllStars", the show said on their official X (formerly Twitter) page.

