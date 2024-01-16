All eyes will be on the pair to see how things will unfold for them both, with Callum having been given the decision to either couple up with Molly or a new Islander.

While we'll have to tune in to find out who he's picked, we do know that some seriously awkward moments are in store for Callum, as he has to face up to the fact that most of the boys in the villa want to get to know Molly.

In a first-look clip of tonight's (Tuesday 16th January) episode, the Islanders get to know each other in the first game of the series, Champagne Dares.

Demi is dared to snog the two Islanders she's attracted to, and turns her attention to Chris and Mitch.

But it's Molly's dare that leaves things feeling rather tense, as she is dared to have a three-way kiss with the two Islanders she fancies the most. She decides to pick Chris and Luis, but how will Callum react?

Later that evening, the boys gather round in the bedroom to discuss their game plans for the evening, with Luis admitting that his sights are firmly set on Molly, to which Callum awkwardly says "yeah" to.

Mitch then says he wants to chat to Demi and Liberty but adds, looking at Callum: "And then, depending if I've got time, I would like to talk to your ex-girlfriend."

The boys laugh and Chris admits "there's a queue for Molly". But will the mood of the villa shift once the boys start trying to get to know Molly in front of Callum?

According to ITV, Love Island: All Stars achieved the show's biggest launch since summer 2022, with 1.9 million viewers across ITV1 and ITV2 (across all devices and including viewing on ITVX). The episode had a combined peak audience of 2.1m viewers.

ITVX amassed 10.3 million streams yesterday, which, according to ITV, is its best day since the I'm a Celebrity final on 10th December.

The first episode brought with it plenty of other ex-based tension, as Liberty and Jake were reunited in what was their first meeting since exiting the villa in Love Island season 7.

While ITV has not yet officially confirmed the news, there have been reports that Jake has already exited the villa, after the public decided to pair him up with his ex-girlfriend after none of the girls stepped forward for him.

The episode ended on quite the cliffhanger, with Molly and Callum standing awkwardly in front of the line-up of Islanders.

One thing's for certain: Love Island is back in suitably dramatic fashion!

Love Island: All Stars continues on ITV2 and ITVX on Tuesday 16th January 2024 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

