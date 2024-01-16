Liberty Poole, Jake Cornish, Kaz Kamwi, Mitchel Taylor, Georgia Harrison, Luis Morrison, Demi Jones, Chris Taylor, Georgia Steel, Toby Aromolaran, Hannah Elizabeth and Anton Danyluk are the new set of islanders hoping to find love in the famous villa, but as viewers saw last night not everything will be going to plan.

Missed on on last night's episode? We've got you covered. Read on for a recap of everything that happened on Love Island: All Stars episode 1.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What happened on Love Island: All Stars last night? Episode 1 recap

Like every Love Island launch show, the islanders all entered the villa in twos, with Liberty and Hannah entering first, toasting to being "blond bombshells" and being back on the show. However, Liberty was in for a shock when her ex-boyfriend Jake entered the villa alongside Chris.

Eventually the villa was complete and the islanders began to get to know one another before host Maya Jama walked in and got things started. She asked the boys to stand in a line and for the girls to stand next to the islanders they were most attracted to.

Demi stood next to Luis, Georgia S stood next to Anton, Liberty stood next to Mitchel, while Georgia H, Hannah and Kaz all stood next to Chris. This meant no one stood next to Toby and Jake, however things were not this simple.

Jake, Mitch, Liberty, Anton, Georgia S, Luis, Demi, Toby,Chris, Georgia, Hannah and Kaz. ITV

Maya told the islanders that she would return later in the evening to couple them up, giving them the day to get to know one another. Throughout the episode, viewers saw Georgia S speak with Toby, whom she'd been in a couple with on Love Island Games, suggesting there was some unfinished business.

Meanwhile, Georgia H and Chris started to get to know one another, with Chris noting that he was getting a lot of eye contact from the islander.

The islanders then got ready for the night and just as they toasted the series, Maya Jama walked in to deliver some news. She revealed that the public had chosen which islanders would be coupled up. The couples are: Liberty and Jake, Kaz and Mitchel, Georgia H and Luis, Demi and Chris, Georgia S and Toby and Hannah and Anton.

Georgia S and Toby. ITV

But this is Love Island, and a major twist was thrown in when the islanders least expected it. Maya revealed that there was a bombshell on their way who had the power to split up one of the couples – and it was none other than winter Love Island's Callum Jones.

More like this

As Maya gave Callum his directions, she had another bombshell up her sleeve. She told Callum that he had the choice of splitting up one of the couples or he could couple up with the bombshell who was about to walk through the door. As everyone's heads turned, the blond bombshell was revealed to be Molly Smith, Callum's ex-girlfriend of three years.

It was reported that Callum and Molly had split in September 2023 and had even split custody of their dogs.

Callum and Molly. ITV

In true Love Island fashion, the episode ended on a cliffhanger and all will be revealed during tonight's (Tuesday 16th January) episode!

Love Island: All Stars 2024 airs Sunday to Friday on ITV2 and ITVX.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.