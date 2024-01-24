She'll make her comeback on Wednesday's episode alongside season 9 star Tom Clare, and will be cooked dinner and dessert by three boys of her choice (spoiler: she chooses Chris Taylor, Toby Aromolaran and Josh Ritchie).

Fans of the show will remember Sophie from season 6. She was a part of the original line-up and enjoyed a relationship with Connor Durman outside of the show. Unfortunately, they didn't last.

Sophie is the sister of This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes and she went to school with Love Island's series three winner Kem Cetinay.

Asked how her family might react to seeing her back on the show, Sophie said: "They are going to die seeing me back on their TV screens. It’s going to be a shock. They got so obsessed with the show the first time round."

As she makes her return to the villa, here's everything you need to know about Sophie Piper – one of the contestants in the Love Island: All Stars 2024 line-up.

Sophie Piper - Key Facts

Sophie Piper. ITV

Age: 24

Job: Medical PA

Season: 6

Instagram: @sophpiper_

Who is Sophie Piper?

Prior to joining the villa, Sophie worked as a medical PA. She joined Love Island in January 2020, as part of the starting line-up for the first winter series in South Africa.

Since appearing on the show, Sophie has enjoyed a career in influencing.

Why is Sophie Piper returning for Love Island: All Stars?

Sophie Piper is looking for the real deal this time round, saying ahead of her return: "I had a fun experience the first time around but I didn’t go the full way and find love, so I'd love to find someone this time."

Asked who she'd like to couple up with from season 1 to season 10, she said: "Ovie is a great looking guy, Jordan Hames has great fashion sense and maybe a mixture of Jack Fowler and Alex Bowen."

What season of Love Island was Sophie Piper on?

Sophie Piper first appeared on season 6 of Love Island back in January 2020, alongside Callum Jones and Demi Jones.

She failed to find love, but ended up dating Connor Durman after the show.

Love Island: All Stars airs on ITV2 at 9pm on weekdays and Sundays. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

