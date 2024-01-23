From the TV shopping channel task to a corporate hospitality challenge in the Scottish Highlands, the candidates will be hoping to prove they have the potential to work alongside Lord Sugar.

So, who are these 18 business moguls in the making? Read on for everything you need to know about The Apprentice 2024 cast.

The full line-up of candidates for The Apprentice 2024 is as follows:

Amina Khan

Dr Asif Munaf

Flo Edwards

Foluso Falade

Jack Davies

Maura Rath

Noor Bouziane

Oliver Medforth

Onyeka Nweze

Paul Bowen

Dr Paul Midha

Phil Turner

Rachel Woolford

Raj Chohan

Sam Saadet

Steve Darken

Tre Lowe

Virdi Singh Mazaria

Amina Khan

Amina. BBC/Naked

Job: Pharmacist and business owner

From: Ilford

Qualified pharmacist Amina Khan runs a successful skincare and supplements business and is looking to prove to Lord Sugar that her business acumen is more than skin deep.

Amina notes her biggest business success is making her first turnover of £1 million within two years of launching her skincare and supplements brand.

"I achieved all this with no investment, no business background, no social media following and only in-house marketing," she said ahead of her appearance on the show. "To think, I couldn't even afford a cheeky Nando's three years ago!"

Dr Asif Munaf

Asif. BBC/Naked

Job: Wellness brand owner

From: Sheffield

Asif proudly describes himself as "beauty, brains, body and business" on his CV and he is focused on healthy vitamins and supplements to win Lord Sugar's investment.

The business owner launched his brand whilst working 12-hour shifts as a doctor during the Covid-19 pandemic, something he notes as his biggest business success to date.

When asked why he deserves Lord Sugar's investment, Asif said: "With my range of vitamins and supplements, I would make sure he is fit, sharp and firing for at least another 20 series!"

Flo Edwards

Flo. BBC/Naked

Job: Recruitment consultant

From: London

Flo started her own consultancy and has a great performance history over the course of her career.

While accepting she doesn't "deserve" Lord Sugar's investment more than the next person, Flo explained that she has "a great business" and a proven track record of generating revenue.

"Equality, diversity and inclusion is at the core of the business," Flo said. "With Lord Sugar's experience with scaling recruitment businesses we can expedite this positive impact (alongside profits!)"

Foluso Falade

Foluso. BBC/Naked

Job: Project manager

From: Manchester

A self-proclaimed "Mary Poppins of business", Foluso wants to help young people get a head start in business and aims to run the first social enterprise to win Lord Sugar's investment.

She believes her biggest business success to date is choosing to start a business aimed at young people. "It was a gamble, but I believe it will be my best business success," she said ahead of her appearance on the show.

Jack Davies

Jack. BBC/Naked

Job: Recruitment director

From: Bristol

Aspirational recruitment director Jack's biggest success to date is achieving five promotions in seven years and he believes he deserves Lord Sugar's investment due to his "work ethic and drive to succeed".

More like this

Maura Rath

Maura. BBC/Naked

Job: Yoga company owner

From: Wexford

Maura's business is rooted in the promotion of her clients' wellbeing and she is looking to scale up with the help of Lord Sugar's investment.

The yoga teacher believes she deserves Lord Sugar's investment because her business promotes "positivity and wellbeing, in a profitable and scalable way, with five income streams".

Noor Bouziane

Noor. BBC/Naked

Job: Jewellery company owner

From: Liverpool

Noor believes Lord Sugar would be missing out on plenty of cash if he were not to invest in her business.

After starting her business at just 20 years old, Noor has learned to become very disciplined in the "daily organisation" of her business.

"My business is worthy of the investment because I will be able to generate a lot of money for Lord Sugar compared to other candidates," Noor said of why she deserves the investment. "My brand is something new and it offers the best accessories around."

Oliver Medforth

Oliver. BBC/Naked

Job: Sales executive

From: Yorkshire

With Oliver's background in selling at markets, he believes he is the man for the job when it comes to the infamous sales tasks.

The "hard-working and determined" sales executive has run five retail shops for his family-run distillery across the UK. As well as that, Oliver has set up a soft drink that pairs "perfectly" with their range of gins.

Onyeka Nweze

Onyeka. BBC/Naked

Job: Chartered company secretary

From: London

Onyeka hopes she can be Lord Sugar's first tech business investment with her corporate background and money-making business plan.

"If Lord Sugar is ready to make some serious money, then he needs me," Onyeak said ahead of her appearance on the show.

"He's never invested in a tech business, now is the time."

Paul Bowen

Paul. BBC/Naked

Job: Pie company director

From: Lancashire

Paul is one of two pie company experts taking part in The Apprentice 2024 and he prides himself on big name clients, including Manchester City Football Club – whom he has been supplying for the last five years.

As well as great ideas, business acumen and work hard attitude, Paul is hoping to join forces with Lord Sugar to make him "Lord of the Pies".

Dr Paul Midha

Paul. BBC/Naked

Job: Dental group owner

From: Leeds

Paul started his practice using every resource he had access to and over 15 months, his practice's valuation "soared to an astounding £900,00".

Paul is looking to revolutionise the healthcare attire market with his business plan and he is "ready for the extensive learning ahead".

Phil Turner

Phil. BBC/Naked

Job: Pie company owner

From: Bognor Regis

Phil's family-owner pie business dates back to the 1930s and he is hoping to prove himself to Lord Sugar in order to "start making him some real dough".

After buying his parents' small bakery at 21 years old, Phil has built it into a "seven-figure profitable business".

"I deserve Lord Sugar's investment because I already have a track record of successfully building and scaling a business," he said ahead of his appearance on the show.

Rachel Woolford

Rachel. BBC/Naked

Job: Boutique fitness studio owner

From: Leeds

Rachel opened her business in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and notes she created a strong community of clients who loved the service her company provided, despite all limitations in place.

When asked why she deserves Lord Sugar's investment, Rachel said: "Anyone in business must work hard, but I work harder!"

Raj Chohan

Raj. BBC/Naked

Job: Mortgage broker

From: Leamington Spa

A self-confessed "dog with a bone" when meeting her targets, Raj wants to hit a gap in the market and will do whatever it takes for success.

Raj was recently awarded Mortgage Broker of the year in September 2023 and also the Silver Award Winner of Best Businesswoman in Finance, something she notes as her biggest business success to date.

Sam Saadet

Sam. BBC/Naked

Job: Pre and post-natal fitness coach

From: Essex

While looking after two young children, Sam launched her pre and post-natal fitness app and has been helping a lot of mothers like herself ever since.

Sam is an online fitness coach with a focus on mums and mums-to-be, and is hoping to prove her business brain to Lord Sugar.

"I deserve Lord Sugar's investment because I am one of the savviest, go-getting women I know! This business is all focused on something I am very passionate about whilst also making money too – it's a win-win."

Steve Darken

Steve. BBC/Naked

Job: Management consultant

From: London

Steve is a "dedicated business and tech leader who smashes every goal and challenge set", which is something he believes makes him deserving of Lord Sugar's investment.

"I know Lord Sugar would be an incredible mentor, and we would work very well together – our differences are complementary, and our partnership would be guaranteed to turn any venture into a multi-million-pound success," he said ahead of his appearance on the show.

Tre Lowe

Tre. BBC/Naked

Job: Music and wellness entrepreneur

From: London

Tre, who has previously had UK top 20 singles with his electronic music group Architechs, created a personal training and wellbeing business after having to give up DJing due to severe tinnitus and has since gained his level three PT qualification.

"I know that I am different from most people that have been on the show," Tre said. "Being slightly older, from a creative background and with internationally successful music.

"I believe the future of entrepreneurism will be about the personal stories, challenges, and triumphs of the founders. I have proven success, and I am utterly passionate about impacting people's lives, I believe this is a proven formula for massive success."

Virdi Singh Mazaria

Virdi. BBC/Naked

Job: Music producer

From: Leicester

Music producer Virdi wants to introduce Lord Sugar to a lucrative industry that he is yet to invest in.

Having DJ'd worldwide from the age of 18, Virdi is ready to "step into a realm of remarkable success" if he were to win Lord Sugar's investment.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Apprentice season 18 premieres on Thursday 1st February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.