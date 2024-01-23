The Apprentice 2024 candidates: Meet the cast facing Lord Sugar
Only one can be Lord Sugar's next business partner.
The Apprentice is back for another season, with 18 candidates ready to prove they have what it takes to be Lord Alan Sugar's next business partner.
The hopeful business candidates will all be battling it out for the opportunity of a lifetime for a £250,000 investment and mentorship by none other than Lord Sugar.
From the TV shopping channel task to a corporate hospitality challenge in the Scottish Highlands, the candidates will be hoping to prove they have the potential to work alongside Lord Sugar.
So, who are these 18 business moguls in the making? Read on for everything you need to know about The Apprentice 2024 cast.
The Apprentice candidates 2024
The full line-up of candidates for The Apprentice 2024 is as follows:
- Amina Khan
- Dr Asif Munaf
- Flo Edwards
- Foluso Falade
- Jack Davies
- Maura Rath
- Noor Bouziane
- Oliver Medforth
- Onyeka Nweze
- Paul Bowen
- Dr Paul Midha
- Phil Turner
- Rachel Woolford
- Raj Chohan
- Sam Saadet
- Steve Darken
- Tre Lowe
- Virdi Singh Mazaria
Amina Khan
Job: Pharmacist and business owner
From: Ilford
Qualified pharmacist Amina Khan runs a successful skincare and supplements business and is looking to prove to Lord Sugar that her business acumen is more than skin deep.
Amina notes her biggest business success is making her first turnover of £1 million within two years of launching her skincare and supplements brand.
"I achieved all this with no investment, no business background, no social media following and only in-house marketing," she said ahead of her appearance on the show. "To think, I couldn't even afford a cheeky Nando's three years ago!"
Dr Asif Munaf
Job: Wellness brand owner
From: Sheffield
Asif proudly describes himself as "beauty, brains, body and business" on his CV and he is focused on healthy vitamins and supplements to win Lord Sugar's investment.
The business owner launched his brand whilst working 12-hour shifts as a doctor during the Covid-19 pandemic, something he notes as his biggest business success to date.
When asked why he deserves Lord Sugar's investment, Asif said: "With my range of vitamins and supplements, I would make sure he is fit, sharp and firing for at least another 20 series!"
Flo Edwards
Job: Recruitment consultant
From: London
Flo started her own consultancy and has a great performance history over the course of her career.
While accepting she doesn't "deserve" Lord Sugar's investment more than the next person, Flo explained that she has "a great business" and a proven track record of generating revenue.
"Equality, diversity and inclusion is at the core of the business," Flo said. "With Lord Sugar's experience with scaling recruitment businesses we can expedite this positive impact (alongside profits!)"
Foluso Falade
Job: Project manager
From: Manchester
A self-proclaimed "Mary Poppins of business", Foluso wants to help young people get a head start in business and aims to run the first social enterprise to win Lord Sugar's investment.
She believes her biggest business success to date is choosing to start a business aimed at young people. "It was a gamble, but I believe it will be my best business success," she said ahead of her appearance on the show.
Jack Davies
Job: Recruitment director
From: Bristol
Aspirational recruitment director Jack's biggest success to date is achieving five promotions in seven years and he believes he deserves Lord Sugar's investment due to his "work ethic and drive to succeed".
Maura Rath
Job: Yoga company owner
From: Wexford
Maura's business is rooted in the promotion of her clients' wellbeing and she is looking to scale up with the help of Lord Sugar's investment.
The yoga teacher believes she deserves Lord Sugar's investment because her business promotes "positivity and wellbeing, in a profitable and scalable way, with five income streams".
Noor Bouziane
Job: Jewellery company owner
From: Liverpool
Noor believes Lord Sugar would be missing out on plenty of cash if he were not to invest in her business.
After starting her business at just 20 years old, Noor has learned to become very disciplined in the "daily organisation" of her business.
"My business is worthy of the investment because I will be able to generate a lot of money for Lord Sugar compared to other candidates," Noor said of why she deserves the investment. "My brand is something new and it offers the best accessories around."
Oliver Medforth
Job: Sales executive
From: Yorkshire
With Oliver's background in selling at markets, he believes he is the man for the job when it comes to the infamous sales tasks.
The "hard-working and determined" sales executive has run five retail shops for his family-run distillery across the UK. As well as that, Oliver has set up a soft drink that pairs "perfectly" with their range of gins.
Onyeka Nweze
Job: Chartered company secretary
From: London
Onyeka hopes she can be Lord Sugar's first tech business investment with her corporate background and money-making business plan.
"If Lord Sugar is ready to make some serious money, then he needs me," Onyeak said ahead of her appearance on the show.
"He's never invested in a tech business, now is the time."
Paul Bowen
Job: Pie company director
From: Lancashire
Paul is one of two pie company experts taking part in The Apprentice 2024 and he prides himself on big name clients, including Manchester City Football Club – whom he has been supplying for the last five years.
As well as great ideas, business acumen and work hard attitude, Paul is hoping to join forces with Lord Sugar to make him "Lord of the Pies".
Dr Paul Midha
Job: Dental group owner
From: Leeds
Paul started his practice using every resource he had access to and over 15 months, his practice's valuation "soared to an astounding £900,00".
Paul is looking to revolutionise the healthcare attire market with his business plan and he is "ready for the extensive learning ahead".
Phil Turner
Job: Pie company owner
From: Bognor Regis
Phil's family-owner pie business dates back to the 1930s and he is hoping to prove himself to Lord Sugar in order to "start making him some real dough".
After buying his parents' small bakery at 21 years old, Phil has built it into a "seven-figure profitable business".
"I deserve Lord Sugar's investment because I already have a track record of successfully building and scaling a business," he said ahead of his appearance on the show.
Rachel Woolford
Job: Boutique fitness studio owner
From: Leeds
Rachel opened her business in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and notes she created a strong community of clients who loved the service her company provided, despite all limitations in place.
When asked why she deserves Lord Sugar's investment, Rachel said: "Anyone in business must work hard, but I work harder!"
Raj Chohan
Job: Mortgage broker
From: Leamington Spa
A self-confessed "dog with a bone" when meeting her targets, Raj wants to hit a gap in the market and will do whatever it takes for success.
Raj was recently awarded Mortgage Broker of the year in September 2023 and also the Silver Award Winner of Best Businesswoman in Finance, something she notes as her biggest business success to date.
Sam Saadet
Job: Pre and post-natal fitness coach
From: Essex
While looking after two young children, Sam launched her pre and post-natal fitness app and has been helping a lot of mothers like herself ever since.
Sam is an online fitness coach with a focus on mums and mums-to-be, and is hoping to prove her business brain to Lord Sugar.
"I deserve Lord Sugar's investment because I am one of the savviest, go-getting women I know! This business is all focused on something I am very passionate about whilst also making money too – it's a win-win."
Steve Darken
Job: Management consultant
From: London
Steve is a "dedicated business and tech leader who smashes every goal and challenge set", which is something he believes makes him deserving of Lord Sugar's investment.
"I know Lord Sugar would be an incredible mentor, and we would work very well together – our differences are complementary, and our partnership would be guaranteed to turn any venture into a multi-million-pound success," he said ahead of his appearance on the show.
Tre Lowe
Job: Music and wellness entrepreneur
From: London
Tre, who has previously had UK top 20 singles with his electronic music group Architechs, created a personal training and wellbeing business after having to give up DJing due to severe tinnitus and has since gained his level three PT qualification.
"I know that I am different from most people that have been on the show," Tre said. "Being slightly older, from a creative background and with internationally successful music.
"I believe the future of entrepreneurism will be about the personal stories, challenges, and triumphs of the founders. I have proven success, and I am utterly passionate about impacting people's lives, I believe this is a proven formula for massive success."
Virdi Singh Mazaria
Job: Music producer
From: Leicester
Music producer Virdi wants to introduce Lord Sugar to a lucrative industry that he is yet to invest in.
Having DJ'd worldwide from the age of 18, Virdi is ready to "step into a realm of remarkable success" if he were to win Lord Sugar's investment.
The Apprentice season 18 premieres on Thursday 1st February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
