Baronness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE will be watching the candidates' every move and ensuring Lord Sugar knows exactly what they have been up to during the tasks.

Among the 18 new candidates is pie company owner Phil Turner, who was once awarded Supreme Pie Champion for his family-owned business.

As he hopes to prove himself to Lord Sugar, read on for everything you need to know about Phil Turner.

Who is Phil Turner?

Meet the cast of The Apprentice 2024

From: Bognor Regis

Job: Pie company owner

Phil is one of two pie company owners on The Apprentice this year and he has set his sights on Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment into his business.

Noting his biggest business success, Phil says it is buying his parents' small bakery at just 21 years old and building it into a seven-figure profitable business.

On the other hand, Phil has encountered some business failures but he believes there is no failure that has not been necessary for growth.

"Building my business over the years is a succession of failures. Almost everything I’ve done for the first time failed in one way or another," he said.

"I live by the motto 'we win or we learn'. There is no failure that I have encountered in business or life that has not been necessary for growth. Failure is necessary for success."

What has Phil Turner said about joining The Apprentice?

The Apprentice 2024 cast. BBC/Naked BBC/Naked

Ahead of his appearance on The Apprentice, Phil said: "You don't grow a multi-million-pound business by being a pushover."

Armed with fighting talk, Phil believes he deserves Lord Sugar's investment as he already has a track record of "successfully building and scaling a business".

He added: "I have learnt how to run a business the hard way, and now I feel like it’s time to take my business to the next level."

When is The Apprentice on TV?

The Apprentice season 18 begins on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The candidates will be split into two groups where they must put on corporate away days and avoid having their services refunded in order to make a profit.

The Apprentice season 18 premieres on Thursday 1st February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

