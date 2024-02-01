Meet Foluso Falade: The Apprentice 2024 contestant and project manager
Here's everything you need to know about The Apprentice candidate Foluso Falade.
Last season, The Apprentice reached extraordinary heights. The premiere episode for season 17 reached 8.7 million viewers, and remained one of the most-viewed shows among 18-34.
In fact, it averaged 1.7 million views among viewers in that age bracket, so it's no surprise to hear that the show is back and better than ever for season 18.
This time round, 18 lucky contestants will be put through their paces by Baroness Karren Brady, Tim Campbell MBE, and of course, Sir Alan Sugar himself. One such contestant is Foluso Falade, who wants her business to be the first social enterprise to win that £250,000 investment.
She said: "Money doesn’t move me, but making a difference does", but will this member of The Apprentice 2024 cast line-up get all the way to the final? Here's everything we know about Folusa Falade.
Who is Foluso Falade?
Job: Project manager
From: Manchester
Foluso Falade is a project manager from Manchester, and is the self-proclaimed "Mary Poppins of Business".
What has Foluso Falade said about joining The Apprentice 2024?
She hasn't mentioned spoonfuls of Sugar yet, but she's hoping the profit-making potential of her business will sweeten the deal.
She said: "I am a one-of-a-kind type of person, an investment in one that guarantees profit. With my people-focused attitude, I plan on building an empire in an ethical way, whilst raising up inspiring people along the way."
When does The Apprentice start?
The first episode of The Apprentice season 18 airs on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
From then on, episodes will air every Thursday until the grand final, which is currently slated for Thursday 18th April.
