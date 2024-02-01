This time round, 18 lucky contestants will be put through their paces by Baroness Karren Brady, Tim Campbell MBE, and of course, Sir Alan Sugar himself. One such contestant is Foluso Falade, who wants her business to be the first social enterprise to win that £250,000 investment.

She said: "Money doesn’t move me, but making a difference does", but will this member of The Apprentice 2024 cast line-up get all the way to the final? Here's everything we know about Folusa Falade.

Read more:

More like this

Who is Foluso Falade?

Meet the cast of The Apprentice 2024

Job: Project manager

From: Manchester

Foluso Falade is a project manager from Manchester, and is the self-proclaimed "Mary Poppins of Business".

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What has Foluso Falade said about joining The Apprentice 2024?

She hasn't mentioned spoonfuls of Sugar yet, but she's hoping the profit-making potential of her business will sweeten the deal.

She said: "I am a one-of-a-kind type of person, an investment in one that guarantees profit. With my people-focused attitude, I plan on building an empire in an ethical way, whilst raising up inspiring people along the way."

When does The Apprentice start?

The first episode of The Apprentice season 18 airs on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

From then on, episodes will air every Thursday until the grand final, which is currently slated for Thursday 18th April.

Read more on The Apprentice 2024 contestants:

Advertisement

The Apprentice 2024 airs on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.