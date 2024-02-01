Every single one of said candidates is after Lord Sugar's whopping £250,000 investment, and among those is mortgage broker Raj Chohan - who is competing against the likes of studio owner Rachel Woolford and project manager Foluso Falade to be the next Apprentice winner.

Here's everything you need to know about Raj Chohan ahead of her appearance on The Apprentice.

Who is Raj Chohan?

From: Leamington Spa

Job: Mortgage broker

Aspiring multi-millionaire Raj Chohan takes her work very seriously, but also knows how to have fun while doing so, and is looking to be Lord Sugar's next business partner.

With a number of accolades to her name, Raj is a self-confessed "dog with a bone" when it comes to meeting her targets, and will do whatever it takes for success.

Based in Leamington Spa, Raj claims she has never had a business fail, and only learns and improves with anything that comes her way.

What has Raj Chohan said about joining The Apprentice?

The Apprentice 2024 cast. BBC/Naked BBC/Naked

Raj has said she wants Lord Sugar's investment as she has the business acumen and the drive to succeed.

"I have life experience and maturity, and I'm considerate yet very determined to reach my goals," she said ahead of her debut on The Apprentice.

"My business is already working with the opportunity to take advantage of a more profitable way to make an income.

"Working with me, I'm receptive to change and take feedback well. I value experience and professional advice. I want to be the UK's leading lady within the bridging world of finance!"

When does The Apprentice start?

The first episode of The Apprentice season 18 airs on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

This episode will see the 18 new candidates entering the boardroom before heading to the Scottish Highlands for their first task of the season.

The Apprentice season 18 premieres on Thursday 1st February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

