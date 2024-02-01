But of the 18 young business moguls and jet-setters – who is Noor Bouziane? The jewellery business owner, who helms from Liverpool, said: "I have competitiveness in my blood. I will go to any length to win this process."

Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about Noor Bouziane.

Who is Noor Bouziane?

The Apprentice 2024

Job: Jewellery business owner

From: Liverpool

Noor Bouziane is the founder of a luxury jewellery business — a business she started when she was just twenty years old.

What has Noor said about joining The Apprentice 2024?

The Liverpool-based entrepreneur is in it to win it, as she said: "My business is worthy of the investment because I will be able to generate a lot of money for Lord Sugar compared to other candidates.

"My brand is something new and it offers the best accessories around."

When does The Apprentice start?

The Apprentice season 18 starts at 9pm on Thursday 1st February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. New episodes will air every Thursday at 9pm.

As per usual, the game show will go on for 12 episodes, and begin with candidates being split into two teams and taking on various business challenges. One person will be eliminated each week.

The Apprentice 2024 airs on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

