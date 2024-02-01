Meet Noor Bouziane: The Apprentice 2024 contestant and jewellery company owner
Here's everything you need to know about The Apprentice contestant Noor Bouziane.
The Apprentice season 18 is just around the corner, kicking off on Thursday 1st February at 9pm.
With this season there's a lot to look forward to, including a team-building workshop in the Scottish Highlands, the classic discount buying task in Jersey, and Budapest, where a new tourism-based challenge will take place.
But of the 18 young business moguls and jet-setters – who is Noor Bouziane? The jewellery business owner, who helms from Liverpool, said: "I have competitiveness in my blood. I will go to any length to win this process."
Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about Noor Bouziane.
Who is Noor Bouziane?
Meet the cast of The Apprentice 2024
Job: Jewellery business owner
More like this
From: Liverpool
Noor Bouziane is the founder of a luxury jewellery business — a business she started when she was just twenty years old.
What has Noor said about joining The Apprentice 2024?
The Liverpool-based entrepreneur is in it to win it, as she said: "My business is worthy of the investment because I will be able to generate a lot of money for Lord Sugar compared to other candidates.
"My brand is something new and it offers the best accessories around."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
When does The Apprentice start?
The Apprentice season 18 starts at 9pm on Thursday 1st February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. New episodes will air every Thursday at 9pm.
As per usual, the game show will go on for 12 episodes, and begin with candidates being split into two teams and taking on various business challenges. One person will be eliminated each week.
Read more on The Apprentice 2024 contestants:
- Virdi Singh Mazaria
- Steve Darken
- Tre Lowe
- Sam Saadet
- Raj Chohan
- Rachel Woolford
- Foluso Falade
- Flo Edwards
- Amina Khan
- Maura Rath
- Jack Davies
- Phil Turner
- Paul Midha
- Paul Bowen
- Onyeka Nweze
- Asif Munaf
The Apprentice 2024 airs on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.