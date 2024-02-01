Rath, who comes from Wexford, tries to spread a little joy along with all the hustling that comes with running a business. She said: "The success of my business is measured by the joy and health it brings people."

Read on to find out more about candidate part of The Apprentice 2024 cast line-up.

Who is Maura Rath?

Meet the cast of The Apprentice 2024

Job: Yoga teacher and business owner

From: Wexford

Maura Rath is a little different from some of the contestants we've seen in the past, but will this work in her favour?

What has Maura Rath said about joining The Apprentice 2024?

Like many business owners, Maura describes happy customers as her biggest business achievement. "I hear back that my business brings some people a little bubble of self-love, it helps some people with that winter dread, and people move stronger and more freely than before," she said.

Rath also has grand ambitions about scaling up her yoga business with the £250,000 investment.

"I believe I deserve Lord Sugar's investment because my business promotes positivity and well-being, in a profitable and scalable way, with five income streams," she said.

When does The Apprentice start?

The Apprentice season 18 starts on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. New episodes will then continue to air on BBC One every Thursday night at the same time.

The episodes will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer every week on Thursday at 9pm.

The Apprentice 2024 airs on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

