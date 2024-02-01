But will an apple a day keep this doctor away? Here’s everything you need to know about The Apprentice 2024 candidate Dr Asif Munaf.

Who is Dr Asif Munaf?

Meet the cast of The Apprentice 2024

Job: Doctor and wellness brand owner

From: Sheffield

Dr Asif Munaf is a doctor and wellness brand owner from Sheffield.

He describes himself as having the four Bs: "Beauty, brains, body and business."

What has Dr Asif Munaf said about joining The Apprentice 2024?

Launching his wellness business while working 12-hour days as a doctor during COVID is described by Dr Munaf as his biggest business achievement. And, as it turns out, he may well be the key to future seasons of the competition show.

"I've got an extremely high IQ. I’ve got an extremely high bench press. And to top it off, I'm quite good on the eyes," he said.

"With my range of vitamins and supplements, I would make sure [Lord Sugar] is fit, sharp and firing for at least another 20 series!"

When does The Apprentice start?

The new season of The Apprentice starts on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

New episodes will then continue to air and become available on iPlayer every Thursday night at the same time. As always, we can expect the season to be 12 episodes long, taking us right up to April 2024.

