Meet Steve Darken: The Apprentice 2024 candidate and consultant
Steve believes Lord Sugar would be the "real winner" if he were to invest.
A new group of candidates are about to enter Lord Sugar's infamous boardroom, as they all go head to head to win a £250,000 investment on The Apprentice.
Among those candidates is Steve Darken, a management consultant from London who believes Lord Alan Sugar would be the "real winner" if he chose to invest.
"I'm a dedicated business and tech leader who smashes every goal and challenge set," he says.
So, does he have what it takes to make it to the final? Only time will tell - but in the meantime, read on for everything you need to know about Steve Darken, one of the Apprentice 2024 candidates.
Who is Steve Darken?
Meet the cast of The Apprentice 2024
From: London
Job: Management consultant
Steve is a management consultant who has consulted for "some of the biggest companies in the world", and is now ready to take on the boardroom.
Speaking of his successes in the business world, Steve says it is about: "Proving that you can succeed in business without being a jerk! Keeping humble (usually) and working with integrity and compassion."
But as for his business failures, well, he fails to remember a significant one. "I believe if you make a mistake - then fail fast and learn faster! Lucky for me, I'm a quick learner…" he added.
Prior to becoming a management consultant, Steve was a "low budget filmmaker" and did everything from big screen horror movies to R'n'B music videos.
"In one year, I shot a dozen films, won a contest at the legendary Pinewood Studios, and had a film screened at the Cannes Film Festival..." Steve said in a Q&A before the show.
What has Steve Darken said about joining The Apprentice?
As for why he believes he deserves the £250,000 investment, Steve knows that Lord Sugar would be "an incredible mentor" and they would work "very well together".
He added: "Our differences are complementary, and our partnership would be guaranteed to turn any venture into a multi-million-pound success.
When does The Apprentice start?
The Apprentice returns for season 18 on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
It will see Lord Sugar and his trusted aides, Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, return as they search for his next business partner.
The Apprentice season 18 premieres on Thursday 1st February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
