However, it was Virdi Singh Mazaria's team that failed, resulting in their clients refunding over 50 per cent of their expenditure. Lord Sugar was less than impressed and Virdi had to make the tough decision to bring two candidates back into the boardroom.

So, who left The Apprentice this week? Read on to find out who was fired this week.

Who left The Apprentice 2024 this week?

Week 1 – Oliver Medforth

Oliver Medforth. Fremantlemedia Limited Fremantlemedia Limited

Oliver Medforth became the first contestant to be fired from The Apprentice, after the boys lost the first task for season 18.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com about his departure from the show, Medforth said: "I think it was quite a tactical play of [Virdi] to invite me in really.

"I didn't speak up much throughout the time that I was on there [and] that's probably why [he thought], 'I should bring him back in.'

"And he did, and Lord Sugar should have fired me and I respect him for that. And that's just the game."

If he could change how he did things on the show, Medforth said that he probably would have spoken up more.

He told RadioTimes.com: "I didn't put myself on the right team – I should have been on the hosting side, I shouldn't have been in the kitchen, clearly."

Meet the cast of The Apprentice 2024

The Apprentice season 18 continues on Thursday 8th February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

