As well as some of the details about the new season being revealed, including that it'll kick off with a trip to the Scottish Highlands, where the teams must put on away days for corporate clients, the BBC has recently confirmed the candidates set to take part in the exciting series.

Want to know more about The Apprentice 2024? Read on for everything that's been revealed so far.

CONFIRMED: The Apprentice 2024 will air on Thursday 1st February on BBC One at 9pm.

The exciting news was confirmed with a teaser trailer for the upcoming season, which gave fans a look into what they can expect from Lord Sugar and a new group of business hopefuls.

Who are The Apprentice season 18 contestants?

The BBC recently revealed the contestants for The Apprentice season 18, and they are all vying for the chance to be Lord Sugar's next business partner.

The full line-up of candidates for The Apprentice 2024 is as follows:

Amina Khan

Dr Asif Munaf

Flo Edwards

Foluso Falade

Jack Davies

Maura Rath

Noor Bouziane

Oliver Medforth

Onyeka Nweze

Paul Bowen

Dr Paul Midha

Phil Turner

Rachel Woolford

Raj Chohan

Sam Saadet

Steve Darken

Tre Lowe

Virdi Singh Mazaria

Is there a trailer for The Apprentice season 18?

A full trailer for The Apprentice is yet to be published, but we'll be sure to keep this page updated once there is one. For now, we have the teaser above to tide us over.

Trailers in the past have hinted at what viewers can expect from the candidates in the upcoming season, as well as what they have been getting up to - from completing tasks to boardroom discussions.

Who are the advisors to Lord Sugar?

Karren Brady, Lord Sugar and Tim Campbell. BBC/Fremantlemedia Limited

Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell will serve as advisors for Lord Sugar on this season of The Apprentice.

Brady has been part of the show since 2010, when she took over from Margaret Mountford. Her first appearance on the show was on Young Apprentice before the sixth season of the main show.

Tim Campbell won the first run of The Apprentice, and has been Sugar's aid since the 16th season. He replaced Claude Littner after he suffered an injury while cycling.

Can I apply to be on The Apprentice?

Yes, but you've got to be quick. The applications for The Apprentice 2025 are open, and close on Sunday 28th January.

You can apply by visiting the BBC website.

What is the prize for winning The Apprentice?

Like in previous seasons, the winning prize on The Apprentice is a £250,000 business investment from Lord Sugar.

As well as the cash boost into their business, Lord Sugar will be on hand to guide the winner to successful ventures.

Who won The Apprentice 2023?

The Apprentice candidate Marnie Swindells. BBC

Marnie Swindells is Lord Sugar's latest business partner, whose inclusive, emotion-focused boxing gym concept saw her crowned the winner for the 2023 season.

Announcing the winner, Lord Sugar said: "I've always been known to be a gambler, I've always been known to try new horizons, so I'm going to try a new horizon... Marnie, you are going to be my business partner."

The Apprentice 2024 airs on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

