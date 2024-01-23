The Apprentice 2024: Release date, candidates and latest news
A new season is coming!
The Apprentice will make its return to screens in a a little over a week, with 18 business moguls in the making hoping to win investment from Lord Alan Sugar.
Through a series of challenges and tough boardroom discussions, only one person can be named Lord Sugar's next business partner, following in the footsteps of Marnie Swindells and Harpreet Kaur.
As well as some of the details about the new season being revealed, including that it'll kick off with a trip to the Scottish Highlands, where the teams must put on away days for corporate clients, the BBC has recently confirmed the candidates set to take part in the exciting series.
Want to know more about The Apprentice 2024? Read on for everything that's been revealed so far.
The Apprentice 2024 release date
CONFIRMED: The Apprentice 2024 will air on Thursday 1st February on BBC One at 9pm.
The exciting news was confirmed with a teaser trailer for the upcoming season, which gave fans a look into what they can expect from Lord Sugar and a new group of business hopefuls.
Who are The Apprentice season 18 contestants?
The BBC recently revealed the contestants for The Apprentice season 18, and they are all vying for the chance to be Lord Sugar's next business partner.
The full line-up of candidates for The Apprentice 2024 is as follows:
- Amina Khan
- Dr Asif Munaf
- Flo Edwards
- Foluso Falade
- Jack Davies
- Maura Rath
- Noor Bouziane
- Oliver Medforth
- Onyeka Nweze
- Paul Bowen
- Dr Paul Midha
- Phil Turner
- Rachel Woolford
- Raj Chohan
- Sam Saadet
- Steve Darken
- Tre Lowe
- Virdi Singh Mazaria
Is there a trailer for The Apprentice season 18?
A full trailer for The Apprentice is yet to be published, but we'll be sure to keep this page updated once there is one. For now, we have the teaser above to tide us over.
Trailers in the past have hinted at what viewers can expect from the candidates in the upcoming season, as well as what they have been getting up to - from completing tasks to boardroom discussions.
Who are the advisors to Lord Sugar?
Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell will serve as advisors for Lord Sugar on this season of The Apprentice.
Brady has been part of the show since 2010, when she took over from Margaret Mountford. Her first appearance on the show was on Young Apprentice before the sixth season of the main show.
Tim Campbell won the first run of The Apprentice, and has been Sugar's aid since the 16th season. He replaced Claude Littner after he suffered an injury while cycling.
Can I apply to be on The Apprentice?
Yes, but you've got to be quick. The applications for The Apprentice 2025 are open, and close on Sunday 28th January.
You can apply by visiting the BBC website.
What is the prize for winning The Apprentice?
Like in previous seasons, the winning prize on The Apprentice is a £250,000 business investment from Lord Sugar.
As well as the cash boost into their business, Lord Sugar will be on hand to guide the winner to successful ventures.
Who won The Apprentice 2023?
Marnie Swindells is Lord Sugar's latest business partner, whose inclusive, emotion-focused boxing gym concept saw her crowned the winner for the 2023 season.
Announcing the winner, Lord Sugar said: "I've always been known to be a gambler, I've always been known to try new horizons, so I'm going to try a new horizon... Marnie, you are going to be my business partner."
The Apprentice 2024 airs on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
