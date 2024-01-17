As ever, the new season will see Lord Alan Sugar putting a new batch of business hopefuls through their paces as they aim to impress him and win the chance to become his next business partner.

Meanwhile, Lord Sugar's faithful aides Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell will also return to the boardroom alongside him and will provide feedback to the business magnate after observing the candidates during their various challenges.

Lord Alan Sugar on The Apprentice. Fremantle Media Limited/Ray Burmiston

As in previous seasons, the prize for the winning contestant is a £250,000 business investment from Lord Sugar, so the hopefuls will all be desperate to follow in the footsteps of last year's winner Marnie Swindells.

Some details about the new season have already been revealed, including the fact that the first task will see the teams put on away days for corporate clients in the Scottish Highlands, but the BBC has not yet revealed the identities of this year's candidates.

The Apprentice first aired all the way back in 2005 and has become one of the most successful reality shows on TV – with Lord Sugar having fronted every season since it began.

The Apprentice 2024 is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Thursday 1st February.

