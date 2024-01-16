Along with this, viewers have been praising contestant Jaz, who seems to be bang on the money when it comes to sussing out the traitors, but does he have what it takes to convince the rest of the faithfuls?

In the second episode of The Traitors: 100% Faithful, RadioTimes.com's Katelyn Mensah and Patrick Cremona discuss the latest episodes, starting with the shocking banishment of Jonny.

The ex-military faced the wrath of the Faithful for, well... no particular reason. The tense roundtable saw traitor Harry turn on Jonny and, as he was banished, Harry broke down into tears.

But were those tears as genuine as they seemed?

Elsewhere, Jaz has become a fan favourite with his detective skills, as he has began to suspect Paul of being a traitor.

Jaz. BBC

After noticing some sneaky moves, Jaz told the camera: "Never take kindness for weakness, because I've been through so much in my life after having quite a rocky upbringing. I know what its like to be lied to, so I don't trust anyone in this place."

As we've seen, Jaz has shared his suspicions with some of the other contestants, but given Paul's popularity, is this putting a target on his back?

Read more:

Finally, viewers were left at the edge of their seats at the end of episode 6, when Diane was seen taking a drink from Miles, which, unbeknownst to her, would make her the next murdered contestant.

Only time will tell if she drinks the dreaded cocktail...

You can watch the full The Traitors: 100% Faithful video above.

The Traitors season 2 airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm. Season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

