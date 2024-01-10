With the show back for a second run, we thought what better way to unpack all the shenanigans than with a brand new video series to accompany the show each week.

In the first episode, RadioTimes.com's Grace Henry and Katelyn Mensah unpack the opening three episodes of The Traitors season 2, starting with the overnight icon that is Diane.

The retired teacher from Lancashire, 63, became became a fan-favourite due to her no-nonsense attitude.

She appeared to have hit the nail right on the head with Harry, who she accused of breathing loudly during the roundtables, when he was in fact chosen as a Traitor.

However, she dropped it when Zach confessed that it was him making the noise, turning her attentions to Faithful player Anthony instead.

Still on Diane, Grace and Katelyn move on to her big secret, as she revealed that Ross is in fact her son. The mother and son don't plan on telling the rest of The Traitors cast – and the duo agree, with Grace insisting that the game will be "over" for Diane and Ross if anyone finds out.

On to last week's roundtable, which was left on a cliffhanger. After Diane, Ash and Brian received a majority of the votes, the rest of the cast were then asked to vote again but with only those three options. Claudia Winkleman told the cast that if the vote resulted in another tie, there would be some kind of twist.

With just Anthony left to place his second vote, it was then revealed that Diane had four votes, Brian had six and Ash had four.

While Brian currently has the most votes, Grace and Katelyn aren't sure that Anthony will have voted for Brian, following his recent issues with Diane, which could mean that any three of the contestants could be on their way out...

The Traitors season 2 airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 9pm. Season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

