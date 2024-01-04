In episode 3, Diane reveals that her son is Ross and that they won't be telling the other players.

The revelation comes after Zack mentioned that he thinks a mother and son could be in the game, and that it could be Paul, 36, from Manchester, and Diane, 63, from Lancashire, who both happen to have ginger hair.

"Diane, Zack has been going around saying that we're mother and son. How spooky is that!" Paul says to Dianne, causing her to let out a huge laugh.

Paul continues: "You do look like my mum, but you're not ginger, are you?"

Diane then reveals she's not a natural redhead, saying: "No, I'm brown. I dye my hair red all the time."

Speaking to the cameras, Diane admits that while Paul isn't her son, she does have a son, who is also in the game – 28-year-old video director Ross.

"I can't believe it was suggested that Paul was my son. I mean he's about three times taller than me, he's got red hair. Paul just couldn't be my son, but Ross is," she says.

The screen then flashes to a clip at the beginning of season 2 of Diane and Ross pretending not to know each other while on the train.

"I have to ask, what made you apply for this?" Diane asks, to which Ross replies: "Funny enough, my mum put me up for it actually."

Speaking to the camera, Ross adds: "So it turns out Diane is my mum, I know."

He continues: "I thought I was going to be slipping up all the time, to be honest with you. You know we're a team at the end of the day. We're going to try and divide and conquer.

"We've got the competitiveness and drive for one of us to win it because if one of us wins it, we both win it. We're going to keep the relationship secret, I'm just trying to stay focused, but it's tough."

In the kitchen, Diane confronts Zack about the speculation, to which he says: "I just think you and Paul look a little bit alike. I think you have the same eyes."

Speaking to the camera, Zack adds: "Diane is quite shrewd. I think her and Paul are related. She's also clearly very intelligent so I think she might be a Traitor, too."

Will Diane and Ross be able to keep their relationship a secret?

Episodes 1-3 of The Traitors season 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. New episodes air on Wednesday to Friday on BBC One. Season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

