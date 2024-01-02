She said: "If I could have changed anything, I would have wanted Claudia to pick me as a Traitor. I think it’s much harder to play as a Faithful. Try to get converted – the Traitors have all the information, all the power – and all the fun."

Byczkowski also revealed that winning the show has "completely changed my life" and that while she's "really looking forward to series two", she's also "so jealous" of this year's contestants.

The new season will see a new group of 22 contestants enter the castle in the hopes of winning £120,000, but host Claudia Winkleman has teased that this new outing will see a twist on the format.

She revealed that the armoury has gone and that there is now a kitchen in the castle, with contestants now obtaining shields in different ways.

She also said: "The missions this year are epic. The producers are so clever [and] the missions are incredibly important, as it is a chance for the contestants to switch off from strategising and plotting.

"They get fresh air, they run around, they work as a team. The scale this year is beyond."

While Byczkowski won't be returning to the castle this season, she and fellow contestants Meryl Williams and Wilfred Webster previously told RadioTimes.com that they want to appear in an all-stars season.

Webster said: "We want an all-stars but we will watch [season 2], of course. We support them, they've changed our lives. I'll be jealous but it'll be nice to sit down and watch it not knowing what's going to happen, so that'll be good."

The Traitors season 2 starts Wednesday 3rd January 2024 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Season 1 is available to watch on iPlayer.

