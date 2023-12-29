However, while Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia will return to present the second season, she has revealed she initially needed some persuading.

“I’m feeling nervous and weird about it,” Claudia told Heat magazine. “I originally said ‘let’s just leave it as this magical thing that happened’. Then the head of BBC took my temperature."

She added: “I just don’t want people’s expectations to be so high.

"The game is compelling and it taps into something I've been told all my life: 'Trust your gut'. But it turns out you can't. You know absolutely nothing. On Strictly Come Dancing I'm like a cheerleader."

She continued: "When they sat me down and said I had to kick two people out, I was like 'Don't be ridiculous I can't do that'. I do have to be quite cold. Sometimes I'm on the side of the Traitors and sometimes I really want the Faithful to get one of them. They work in equal measure because I respect game play above everything."

Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors. BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

The Traitors season 2 will premiere on Wednesday 3rd January 2024, with episodes two and three also available immediately afterwards on BBC iPlayer.

Further instalments will then air Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Claudia might have initially had her doubts about season 2, but the BBC appears to be very confident that it will be another popular series, as it has already renewed the show for a third season.

The season renewal was announced back in November, with Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, saying at the time: "The massive unscripted hit The Traitors will be back for a third series. Expect to see more psychological gameplay, exciting challenges and, of course, Claudia at the helm.

"It will be a thrilling ride for both avid fans and newcomers to the series for sure. The BBC will always remain faithful to The Traitors."

Meanwhile, Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, added: "We’re delighted a third series of The Traitors has been confirmed today ahead of the second series’ arrival on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The Traitors has been so warmly received by viewers, critics and award juries alike.

"Claudia and the team look forward to keeping audiences on the edge of their seats again with ever more thrilling missions and exceptional players competing in this gripping game of bluff and skill."

The Traitors season 2 starts Wednesday 3rd January 2024 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

