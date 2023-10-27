Each special episode will feature a celebrity host, a new property and a truly memorable moment from the archives.

Kicking off the anniversary celebrations is Martin Roberts with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen in Bristol, followed by Martel Maxwell and Alex Jones in London. The famous faces will also present the 'Let's find out what happened when it went under the hammer' before meeting with the successful new owners.

Later in the year, Dion Dublin will be joined by Toyah Willcox in Birmingham, Jacqui Joseph will co-present with Owain Wyn Evans in Wales and Tommy Walsh will be helped from The Traitors favourite, Amanda Lovett, in Buckinghamshire.

Everyone will remember Amanda Lovett for being one of the best traitors on the BBC reality series, until she was betrayed by fellow traitor Wilfred.

Over the years, the auction programme has travelled all over the UK and has produced more than 1,450 episodes.

Dion Dublin, Martel Maxwell, Martin Roberts, Jacqui Joseph, Tommy Walsh. BBC/Lion Television Scotland/Ellis O’Brien

Celebrating 20 years of Homes Under The Hammer, host Martin Roberts said: "Who would have thought back in 2003 when I uttered those immortal lines 'let's find out what happened when it went 'under the hammer' for the first time, that I'd still be saying them 20 years on? But I am.

"And I'm so very proud to have been part of this much-loved show that’s been bringing entertainment and inspiration to viewers for a spectacularly long time."

"20 years of Homes Under the Hammer, and we’re still going strong. A Juggernaut of a show that never seems to get old, and people absolutely love.

"I'm so privileged to be a part of it for the last nine years, it's a special show and long may it continue… for another 20 years!," said co-host Dion Dublin.

Muslim Alim, Commissioning Editor Factual Daytime Commissioning, said: "Homes Under the Hammer is arguably one of the heroes of BBC Daytime and a factual entertainment triumph: The BBC is proud to celebrate 20 years of the show and audiences can expect lots of entertainment as we invite celebrities to join our presenters as property experts and revisit some of our favourite past properties courtesy of the rich archive."

The special anniversary episodes of Homes Under The Hammer will air on Friday 17th November at 11:15am on BBC One and iPlayer.

