And after 17 years on air, the series will be getting a little update in 2021, as two new DIY faces join the show.

The presenting team will be going from three to five as Jacqui Joseph and Tommy Walsh have now been announced as the new presenters.

They're currently filming for the upcoming series which will appear on screens in early 2021.

So, as we welcome the two newcomers to the show, here's everything you need to know about the fabulous presenters of Homes Under the Hammer, including original presenter Martin Roberts.

Jacqui Joseph

Jacqui Joseph (left) Felix Kunze/Getty Images for adidas

Instagram: @jacquijosephdesigns

Twitter: @jacquijdesigns

Jacqui is a TV presenter and producer, who has appeared on a variety of entertainment and lifestyle shows including ITV’s GMTV, Daybreak & Lorraine, and This Morning.

She was the associate producer and presenter for the 15-part interior/makeover series for Discovery Home called Room 2 B You. She also produced and presented BET Style for Viacom’s US Channel BET where she customised and updated clothing and made everything from bags to jewellery.

Recently, she featured in an eight-part ‘how-to’ guide for UKTV’S LoveHome, showing viewers how to make everything from cushions, to roman blinds, sofa covers, table runners and place mats as well as bunting and flower arranging. She also works as a presenter for the BBC's Money for Nothing - a series which transforms "trash" into treasured items.

The news that she'd be joining the show was revealed on Thursday November 19th on Morning Live with Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones.

When asked if it was hard to keep it a secret, Joseph gushed: "It was a little bit. But eventually I did tell my family and they were super excited.

She added: "To tell you the truth, it is one of my guilty pleasures - Homes Under the Hammer - it’s a show I watch when I can."

Tommy Walsh

Tommy Walsh Getty Images

DIY expert Tommy Walsh will join the Home Under the Hammer team in 2021 alongside Jacqui.

Best known for his days on DIY television series Ground Force, Tommy is a TV personality, presenter and celebrity builder. He also worked on Challenge Tommy Walsh, which saw him and a team of experts refurbishing people's homes and gardens.

Speaking of his new role, he said: “I’m really excited about getting stuck into the team.

"As you say I’ve got a bit of experience behind me - about 60 years - and I think I could bring that to the table and make the right decisions about renovating and restoring their auction properties.”

Martin Roberts

Martin Roberts Getty Images

Instagram: @martinrobertstv

Twitter: @TVMartinRoberts

Martin Roberts is a television presenter, property expert, investor, entrepreneur and author. One of the original presenters on Homes under the Hammer, Roberts joined the show when it first aired in 2003 and has worked on it for the 17 years it has aired.

Away from television, Martin Roberts is also an established children’s book author and runs The MartinRoberts Foundation, a charity which supports carefully selected educational and wellbeing initiatives for children and young people. His latest project will see him distribute special teaching copies of his book Sadsville to every primary school in the UK and 4,000 public libraries alongside teaching resources designed to help improve children’s resilience and mental wellbeing.

Speaking of the BBC show's success, he told RadioTimes.com: "I think it’s because it has take home value. People can watch it and learn stuff so they can think, 'Well I can have a go at that!' – it’s aspirational and people see people like them. It’s not sort of hard nosed developers so that’s good.

"People love property and I think it’s also quite voyeuristic television when you watch what other people do. I’d like to think my presenting style has got something to do with [the appeal] and we engage and there are some format points, like we’ve got the cheeky music. It all amounts to a programme that's been on TV so long. It’s almost like Heinz Tomato Soup. And right now I think people need comfort. It’s the Bake Off of property. It’s a nice show!"

Dion Dublin

Dion Dublin Getty Images

Instagram: @diondublin09

Twitter: @DionDublinsDube

Dion is a TV presenter and former footballer. In 2015, he joined the presenting team on the BBC One daytime show. At the time, the presenters on the show were Lucy Alexander and Martin Roberts.

However, Lucy stepped down in 2016 after 13 years on the show.

Martel Maxwell

Martel Maxwell Getty Images

Instagram: @martelmaxwell

Martel is a Scottish journalist, writer, radio and television presenter. She joined HUTH in 2017, following Alexander's departure.

She has also reported on various daytime shows, including The One Show and ITV's Lorraine. She was previously one of the presenters of a short-lived BBC Three consumer affairs programme called Don't Get Screwed and BBC Scotland magazine show On the Road.

Series 1 - 24 of Homes Under the Hammer is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Series 25 is set to air on BBC One in 2021.