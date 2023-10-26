He provided an update for fans on his Instagram where he posted a picture of himself sitting on a sofa in a leg cast. He wrote: "Thank you for all of your kind words and messages. On Wednesday last week during my training session for Dancing on Ice I fell and broke my left ankle.

"I’ve had surgery and will be on crutches for a few months, meaning I’ve had to leave the competition, which I’m absolutely gutted about. I was having so much fun and enjoying learning to skate. I will of course be keeping a close eye on all of the other celebs and pros and supporting them all the way.

"Unfortunately, I will also have to pull out of the London Marathon. I’m doing my best to keep my spirits up and will hopefully be back on my feet again very soon."

The update was met with a warm welcome from fans who wasted no time in wishing Lustig-Webb a speedy recovery, with some admitting they were "absolutely gutted" he wouldn't be taking part in the show.

Former Gogglebox star Mica Venna commented: "Aaaaah so sorry bro, I was really looking forward to watching you skating around like a fairy on ice sending you tonnes of love and prayers of quick healing."

Meanwhile, Dancing on Ice contestant Greg Rutherford commented: "Sending love buddy xx."

Webb was previously announced as part of the Dancing on Ice 2024 line-up, saying at the time: "I have been back on the ice since just for a quick spin around.

"I didn't fall over, so that was a good thing! I’ve got a new appreciation for skating. I can see how truly difficult it is. From the comfort of my sofa I was probably a little too judgy, I didn’t realise how hard it is!"

But a couple of weeks after the announcement, a spokesperson for Dancing on Ice confirmed the news of Webb's departure, saying: "Stephen Lustig-Webb has had to withdraw from the show due to an injury he sustained to his ankle during training.

"He is still very much a part of the Dancing on Ice family, we will be helping to support Stephen and we wish him well with his recovery."

Earlier this year, Lustig-Webb had confirmed that he and his husband Daniel had departed Gogglebox. It was a long stint on the show for Lustig-Webb, who had previously joined the hit Channel 4 show back in its first season in 2013.

