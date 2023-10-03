Well, it seems as though Lustig-Webb is gearing up for an exciting time on the ice next year, as he's set to compete against the likes of Made in Chelsea's Miles Nazaire, actress Claire Sweeney, professional boxer Ricky Hatton and more.

The news of Lustig-Webb's involvement in Dancing on Ice was revealed exclusively on Lorraine today, with the TV star saying: "From the comfort of my sofa I was probably a little too judgy, I didn’t realise how hard it is!"

So, will he have what it takes to pull off some intricate routines on the ice? Read on for everything you need to know about Lustig-Webb ahead of his Dancing on Ice debut.

Who is Stephen Lustig-Webb?

Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig on Gogglebox. Channel 4

Age: 52

Job: Former Gogglebox star and salon co-owner

Instagram: @stephengwebb1971

Fans of Channel 4's sofa critic show Gogglebox will undoubtedly know Lustig-Webb for his TV opinions, but he's set to be on the other side of the screen this time around.

In fact, Dancing on Ice has come at just the right time as Lustig-Webb and husband Daniel have recently departed the show, with Lustig-Webb having been one of the original Gogglebox stars to initially take part in the show in 2013.

On the announcement of his departure from the show, a statement from Studio Lambert and Channel 4 read: "After a brilliant and illustrious time on Gogglebox, Stephen and Daniel have decided that now is the right time to explore life beyond the sofa and leave the show.

"As one of the original Goggleboxers, Stephen has entertained the nation with his hilarious quips since the show first started in 2013, sharing his opinions on the best and biggest TV events of the last 10 years."

The couple also took to social media to confirm the news with a joint Instagram post that read: "We feel like the time is right to move on and explore new opportunities. We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show."

What has Stephen Lustig-Webb said about joining Dancing on Ice 2024?

The news of Lustig-Webb's involvement in the 2024 show was revealed exclusively on Lorraine today (Tuesday 3rd October), with the TV personality saying: "The last time I was on the ice I think I was 14 (years old), so almost 40 years ago.

"I have been back on the ice since just for a quick spin around. I didn't fall over, so that was a good thing! I’ve got a new appreciation for skating. I can see how truly difficult it is. From the comfort of my sofa I was probably a little too judgy, I didn’t realise how hard it is!"

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV1 and ITVX in 2024. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

