She joins former boxer Ricky Hatton on the confirmed line-up, with several other celebrities rumoured for a spot on the Dancing on Ice 2024 line-up.

Read on to find out more about Sweeney ahead of her grand debut on the ice.

Who is Claire Sweeney?

Age: 52

Job: Actor

Instagram: @claire.sweeney

X (formerly Twitter): @clairesweeney

Claire Sweeney is an actor who got her big break playing Lindsey Corkhill on the Channel 4 soap opera Brookside, starring in hundreds of episodes between 1991 and 2003.

More recently, Sweeney joined the cast of Coronation Street as Cassie Plummer, the long-lost mother of Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall). Coming up, she has a supporting role in Channel 5's light-hearted mystery series The Good Ship Murder.

Sweeney has also dabbled in music before, releasing a studio album in 2002 which reached number 15 in the UK charts.

What has Claire Sweeney said about joining Dancing on Ice 2024?

Sweeney was a guest on ITV's This Morning on Wednesday 27th September, where she confirmed the news about her involvement in Dancing on Ice.

She said: "I’m really looking forward to going to an ice rink with my son and actually being able to skate and not have to use the penguins they give you to help you stay upright!"

Sweeney added that she has a long way to go before she'll be ready to perform: "I've had to wear my boots around the house... I haven't stepped on the ice yet."

On X (formerly Twitter), the actor stated she was "so excited to be taking part".

