As she prepares to take to the ice on the skating competition with her professional partner Colin Grafton, RadioTimes.com caught up with Sweeney, who said she was back filming for the soap "all day".

When asked how she is finding the balance between the two, Sweeney explained that she is "loving it".

"I love Corrie and Corrie is just as important to me," she said. "I did say to Colin, 'Cassie my character is evil. She's awful.' And I thought, 'Oh God, people won't vote for us!'

"I look so rough in it as well, so to come on here on a Sunday night and get glammed up and be all smiles, that'll be nice."

Claire Sweeney as Cassie Plummer in Coronation Street. ITV ITV

Speaking about her training for Dancing on Ice, Sweeney noted that it has been "hard work", both physically and mentally.

She told RadioTimes.com: "It's been hard work. Not only physically but mentally as well because fear grips you when you least expect it and it's just conquering that fear and getting on with it, but I'm loving it."

While she and Grafton remained tight-lipped about their first routine, the pair did tease elements of what viewers can expect.

Sweeney explained: "It's quite an empowering routine and it's all about taking charge and being in charge. So if I can channel that it'll help me through."

Dancing on Ice returns Sunday 14th January at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

