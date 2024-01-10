Will Coronation Street's Cassie confess as Evelyn is arrested for her crime?
Her behaviour is getting worse by the day.
Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) left her mother Evelyn (Maureen Lipman) in a serious predicament in tonight's Coronation Street (10th January 2024), as the latter was arrested for Cassie's crime!
After stealing a mistreated dog from its abusive owner Terry, Evelyn and Cassie learned the man was also operating a puppy farm. The pair told Roy Cropper (David Neilson) what they had found out, and planned to get proof so they could bring Terry to justice.
It transpired that Terry was using a woman's flat as a cover, and Roy reluctantly agreed to call her and enquire about buying a puppy. Cassie posed as a delivery driver and located Terry's base, and found several puppies trapped in a cage in a darkened room.
Cassie hid as Terry cruelly shouted at the squealing pups to shut up, while Evelyn kept watch with a camcorder outside and ended up in an altercation, witnessed by one of Evelyn's customers.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Terry convinced the other man that Evelyn was his ailing mother, before damaging the camera and threatening her grandson Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) if she didn't leave him alone.
Inside, Cassie was caught trying to rescue the puppies by Terry, and she knocked him out, promising the creatures that they would soon be safe.
Unfortunately, with Terry found unresponsive, the police were directed to Evelyn by the customer who had seen them together; and she was taken in for questioning and later arrested for assault by Craig Tinker (Colson Smith).
Evelyn was released only on conditional bail, as Terry had regained consciousness but didn't know who had attacked him. But as Tyrone wondered who the real culprit was, Cassie kept quiet. Will she come clean, or let her mum take the fall?
Read more:
- 7 Coronation Street spoilers next week: Harvey threatens Adam amid deadly deal
- Coronation Street 2024 preview: 10 spoilers for the year ahead
- Coronation Street's Ciarán Griffiths hints at danger for Damon in Harvey showdown
- Will Mellor says multiple Coronation Street characters should fear Harvey’s return
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.