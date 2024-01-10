It transpired that Terry was using a woman's flat as a cover, and Roy reluctantly agreed to call her and enquire about buying a puppy. Cassie posed as a delivery driver and located Terry's base, and found several puppies trapped in a cage in a darkened room.

Cassie hid as Terry cruelly shouted at the squealing pups to shut up, while Evelyn kept watch with a camcorder outside and ended up in an altercation, witnessed by one of Evelyn's customers.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Terry convinced the other man that Evelyn was his ailing mother, before damaging the camera and threatening her grandson Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) if she didn't leave him alone.

Inside, Cassie was caught trying to rescue the puppies by Terry, and she knocked him out, promising the creatures that they would soon be safe.

Unfortunately, with Terry found unresponsive, the police were directed to Evelyn by the customer who had seen them together; and she was taken in for questioning and later arrested for assault by Craig Tinker (Colson Smith).

Evelyn was released only on conditional bail, as Terry had regained consciousness but didn't know who had attacked him. But as Tyrone wondered who the real culprit was, Cassie kept quiet. Will she come clean, or let her mum take the fall?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.