On Friday night's Coronation Street, Evelyn will come across the man again and put herself in danger for the good of the pup.

Then, over the coming weeks, Evelyn and daughter Cassie (Claire Sweeney) will investigate just what the villain is up to, before discovering he's breeding and selling puppies from a hatchet farm in his home.

Will they be able to bring him to justice?

Coronation Street filming with Terry, a dog, and Herchy Boal from the RSPCA.

Coronation Street has teamed up with the RSPCA to ensure the storyline is accurate, and that the dogs used in filming were well at all times.

Inspector Herchy Boal was on set during the shoot, and said of the storyline: "Sadly, our frontline officers too often see the negative impact that illicit puppy breeding can have on animal welfare.

"Too often, unscrupulous breeders disregard the welfare of pups all to make a quick, grubby buck - and dogs pay the price.

"That's why it's so important that Coronation Street has focused on this important storyline - demonstrating the lengths underground breeders can go to make money, and the impact on the dogs and owners involved.

"It’s all the more vital to raise awareness of this ahead of Christmas - when many people might be considering adding a pet to the family

"As this storyline airs, we'd always urge anyone who has done the research and is thinking of adding a pet to the family to choose adoption. There's so many animals in our centres looking for a chance of forever home happiness.

"But for those wanting to buy a puppy, the Puppy Contract is a great tool to help spot rogue dealers and contains a checklist to make sure a breeder is doing the right things."

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod added: "It was hugely important to us to work with the RSPCA on this storyline, both in terms of the accuracy of the on-screen narrative and also the welfare of the animals on set during filming.

"It is a really important story to tell, but it was also vital to make sure it was fun for the actors' canine co-stars - and as all our behind-the-scenes footage shows, it certainly was!"

You can see just what MacLeod was talking about here:

For advice on rehoming animals, taking care of them, or reporting abuse, head to the RSPCA website.

