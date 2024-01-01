In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Mellor, who is also soon to be seen in ITV's Mr Bates vs The Post Office, explained that more than one Corrie favourite has reason to panic over menacing villain Harvey.

"If he does a favour for you, then you have to do something for him," warned the actor. "So it's not just one person that might be damaged by this. As soon as he gets his foot in the door, he's looking for other doors to open for himself.

"And Harvey is a person who... all he thinks about is himself and how I can further something for myself, and he'll do anything to take anything from you. 'I won't feel guilty about it whatsoever'. But he's got something to settle with his brother because he had him beaten up a while back. So he doesn’t forget."

Harvey has summoned Damon for a visit. ITV

Damon star Griffiths told RadioTimes.com and other press that Harvey "can still get to people, especially the people that Damon cares about the most." So that, at least, tells us that Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) may be a target!

Harvey's goal here is to get himself out of prison, added Mellor. "Harvey is trying to wangle a way to get himself out of prison, but also wants to settle some scores while he's in prison, like a puppet master. And the one thing you don't want to do is be in debt to Harvey - and somebody asks for his help off the street. And once you're in his pocket, he's going to use and abuse you."

You'll just have to wait and see what Harvey has up his sleeve, but in cheerier news, the actor told us that returning to Corrie was an easy decision - and he's delighted to make one fan in particular happy with his comeback.

"They asked me to come back for 15 or 20 episodes and I spoke through the storyline and I love playing the character, I never get to play proper baddies like him. I love playing it. So I was like 100 per cent, if I've got the time to do it, I'll do it.

"And my mum never misses an episode, so it's always nice to put a smile on my mum’s face, even though she doesn’t does like the character. And what's funny is Harvey’s really popular, even though he's a real baddie, they love to hate him. So to play a bad guy in Corrie, why not?"

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

