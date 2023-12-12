Evelyn Plummer's (Maureen Lipman) festive joy is marred by worries, while her daughter Cassie (Claire Sweeney) stitches up Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine).

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) is smitten with Paul Foreman's (Peter Ash) new PA, whose lateness leads to a fall for terminally ill Paul.

Finally, The Rovers is finally back up and running in time for a brand new year!

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers...

11 Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas and New Year

1. It's a bittersweet Christmas on the cobbles

The Barlows at Christmas. ITV

Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) is unimpressed to realise that she is cooking Christmas dinner for ten people, and a joke about relationship gap years causes friction between her and husband Steve (Simon Gregson).

Tracy heads to the flower shop to find a bottle of wine, and finds herself serving Tommy Orpington (Matt Milburn), who takes the opportunity to get a last minute gift for his mum.

Peter gives Carla a beautiful silver bracelet with the inscription 'P loves C', but he's shocked when she reveals what she's bought him.

Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) and husband Paul look forward to a peaceful Christmas Day with a film and bottle of fizz, but Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) and Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) worry when they can't get hold of Paul. Chesney and Todd fear Paul's had a fall as they break down the door of the flat, and get more than they bargained for!

Later, Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) video calls the family from prison, and they sing 'Away in a Manger' together. Elsewhere, the Platts and Websters take their seats at the Bistro and peruse the menu. Will the day be harmonious for them?

2. Ed's lies exposed

Ed's lies unravel. ITV

Ed watches guiltily as his loved ones unwrap the few meagre presents they managed to salvage, and he feels even worse when he unwraps a watch inscribed with 'For the World's Best Dad. Our Hero'. Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) invites the Baileys to join her family at Speed Daal for Christmas lunch.

More like this

As the week continues, Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) calls round to explain the police haven't been able to trace the burglar. Joel Deering (Calum Lill) tells Ed he's got a wealthy client who's looking for a decent and honest builder, so he'll put in a good word for him.

Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) and Izzy Armstrong (Cherylee Houston) present Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) with a Wendy house for little Glory, saying they clubbed together and bought it from a pawn shop. But Michael recognises it as the same one stolen from his house, and reports the finding to Craig.

The family later reel from the discovery that Ed has been gambling, and Michael wants his dad out of the house. Dee-Dee is furious that Joel and Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) both knew about the gambling, while Ed confides in Todd that his family hates him over his gambling, but they don't know the worst.

Ed decides to come clean, and in the aftermath, Dee-Dee tells Ed he can't stay on her sofa forever and they need to call a family meeting to come up with a solution. But Michael won't hear of Ed moving back home, while Sarge Bailey (Ram John Holder) realises something needs to be done.

Ed admits to Dee-Dee that he's sad to lose the builder's yard, but clearing his debts is his priority and he's going to a gambling support group.

The returning Damon offers Ed a job renovating the bar, and reveals he's getting his money from the Bistro so he can pay Ed before the yard is sold. Dee-Dee is alarmed that her dad has struck a deal with Damon and urges Ed to stay away from him. But will he listen?

3. Evelyn touched by a thoughtful gift as fears resurface

Evelyn is touched. ITV

A tipsy Evelyn and Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) help Roy Cropper (David Neilson) make the Christmas dinner. Evelyn opens the present Roy has got her and is genuinely touched.

But her contentment doesn't last long, as in the New Year, Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) tells Evelyn and Roy that Terry has been charged and has a hearing tomorrow, and they hope he will plead guilty. Ty senses Evelyn's fears as she refuses to go to the hearing, claiming she is busy.

Evelyn then hears from Tyrone that Terry pleaded guilty and will be sentenced later. Coronation Street recently revealed that this story centres around a puppy farm, but will Terry pay for his actions?

4. Peter and Carla torn apart

Peter and Carla reminisce in Coronation Street. ITV

An emotional special episode on Boxing Day explores Carla and Peter's relationship history as they look back over their tumultuous courtship and realise that, while they will always love each other, they might be better off apart.

The couple sit down to their last supper together, but will these soulmates be able to come to terms with a future without each other? Peter soon leaves the flat with his holdall, followed by Carla.

He's touched when the whole family, except son Simon (Alex Bain), wait outside and exchange emotional farewells. Peter promises dad Ken (William Roache) he'll keep in touch, and this marks actor Gascoyne's final appearance on Corrie. But will he be back one day?

5. Bobby turns Aunt Carla's life upside down

Alison King as Carla and Jack Carroll as Bobby in Coronation Street. ITV

Carla barely has time to recover from Peter's departure when a surprise arrival greets her. Roy is concerned when Carla reveals her sad split, and she hurries off, announcing she's going to work from home.

She almost knocks over a lad called Bobby, who later calls round to tell her that he's Rob Donovan's (Marc Baylis) son! Bobby spins Carla a sob story, but Rob phones and puts her in the picture. Carla agrees that Bobby can stay for a few weeks if he plays by her rules.

A van later pulls up, and Bobby realises his mum has sent on all his possessions. Carla is gutted as it dawns on her that Bobby is going nowhere, but Simon offers his bedroom and announces he'll go and live with his mum.

Carla soon finds Bobby in the Chariot Square bar chatting up Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney), and drags him home. Carla finds him helping himself to her wine and insists he must find a job. As she offers him a trial shift at the factory, Bobby assures his aunt she won't regret it. Will Carla grow fond of her nephew?

6. Stu makes a confession

Stu has gone too far. ITV

Eliza Woodrow (Savannah Kunyo) puts her earpods in and refuses to engage, and Alya and Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) worry for her, knowing how upset she was when dad Dom Everett (Darren Morfitt) failed to show up for Christmas.

But Stu feels wretched, and leaves Dom a message telling him Eliza is very upset and he thinks he made a mistake. Stu finally admits to Yasmeen that he's to blame for Dom's disappearing act as he paid him £10k to stay away from Eliza, thinking it was in her best interests, and now Dom won't come back.

Yasmeen is horrified and she confides in Roy about Stu's deceitful behaviour, and how yet again she's fallen for a man who does nothing but lie to her. Stu decides to tell Eliza the truth, but Yasmeen tells Stu it's best to stay quiet as he's now the only family Eliza has, and she would be very hurt. Will Stu agree?

7. The Rovers Returns for New Year

The locals stand in front of the reopened Rovers Return in Coronation Street. ITV

Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) tells Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) that their bid was accepted and The Rovers is officially theirs. The pair are excited, and make plans for the pub's reopening as they also learn they move back in while the sale goes through.

Daisy tells Jenny she's spoken to Waterford's and they've agreed they can open in time for New Year's Eve. Jenny, Daisy, Sean, Gemma and Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) head to The Rovers armed with boxes of booze, and Daisy and Jenny look on proudly as the locals muck in to help with the grand reopening.

Gary Windass (Mikey North) hangs Betty Williams's (Betty Driver) picture back on the wall in pride of place, and the staff compare their 'bad taste' outfits but one resident is less than impressed with their costumes.

At the countdown to midnight, everyone heads out of the pub to join Glenda in singing 'Auld Lang Syne'. But the new owners face teething troubles as a partnership when Jenny firmly vetoes a miffed Daisy's special offer ideas to boost custom. Is their partnership doomed for disaster?

8. Damon scuppers Adam's hopes with Sarah

Ciarán Griffiths as Damon Hay, on the phone in Coronation Street. ITV

Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) drops Harry off with Sarah (Tina O'Brien). Noting that she's dressed to the nines, Adam assumes she's got a date and pretends he's got one too! In the Bistro, Adam and Sarah admit neither of them has a hot date lined up.

When Adam offers to buy Sarah a glass of champagne, Sarah accepts and it's clear the pair still have feelings for each other. Following his panic attack, Adam assures Sarah he's feeling better, and Sarah suggests they meet for a drink as Adam is hopeful for a fresh start with his wife.

In the pub, Sarah looks up panic attacks and promises Adam they will tackle his anxiety together, but later they don't notice Damon watching them. As Adam heads for his office, he's followed by a man, and Adam finds himself tied up in the back of a van!

Adam later tips off the police when he sees a carefree Damon strolling into the Bistro to ask Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) for the money he gave brother Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) to invest in the Bistro.

Craig questions Damon about Adam's kidnapping, and Sarah has no time to take it all in when Adam tells Sarah what happened, as Craig arrives. Sarah tells Adam that she was with Damon the day before and is his alibi, and we soon see Damon in the prison visiting room to see Harvey. But what does Harvey want?

9. It's Bethany VS Daisy over Daniel

Bethany makes a dig at Daisy. ITV

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) asks Daisy for a chat, and she's hopeful that he might want to try again. At New Year, Jenny urges Daisy to find Daniel and patch things up, but she's unaware that Daniel has spotted Bethany and his face is all lit up at the sight of her.

Daisy tells Jenny she was humiliated at finding Daniel moving on with his old flame, while Bethany calls in to see mum Sarah, who is thrilled to see her. A delighted Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) suggests a celebratory family lunch at Speed Daal, while Daisy points Bethany out to Jenny across the street.

Jenny reveals that Daniel slept with Bethany the night before, and Gail, Sarah and David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) are stunned. Bethany later confronts Damon and calls him a homewrecker, and makes a sneering comment to Daisy about the empty pub, leading Daisy to offer punters a free drink with every hotpot purchased.

Daniel and Ken go for a birthday drink at the Bistro, where Daniel reveals that he and Bethany are getting on well. But is Daniel truly over Daisy, and how much more trouble will Bethany cause?

10. Paul suffers a fall when his PA is late

Paul is left alone when his PA is late. ITV

As his journey with motor neurone disease continues, Paul admits to Billy and Gemma that he's suffering with back pain, and he's disappointed when a PA called Moses arrives as a replacement for usual PA, Jim. But Moses proves a godsend as he massages Paul's back to get rid of the pain.

Moses calls for Paul the next day to suggest a shopping trip which will do Paul good, and as they return, Todd clocks Moses as he struggles to get the key in the door, and Todd is clearly smitten as he dashes over to help.

Meanwhile, Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) arranges for Paul to be taken for a spin in her University lecturer's motorbike sidecar. But the man turns up without a sidecar, and an attempt to get Paul onto the bike instead leaves him humiliated.

Billy suggests a holiday to cheer Paul up, but expensive travel insurance leads Paul to urge Billy to forget the holiday. When Paul's voice talker apparatus is delivered, he nervously plays his recordings, and Gemma and David raise Paul's spirits with drinks at The Rovers.

After David takes him home, a drunk Paul insists he's fine as Moses will be on his way. But with Moses late, Paul is bursting for the toilet and falls to the floor as he tries to get to the bathroom on his own. But where is Moses?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

11. Cassie frames Abi

Cassie tells a big fib. ITV

Roy spots the Porsche in the garage and realises it belongs to a customer and Cassie used it without permission. Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) and wife Abi are horrified to discover a huge scratch on the car, and shameless Cassie suggests to Kevin that Abi is drinking again and damaged the car when drunk!

Kevin confirms that the Porsche is booked in at the body repair shop next week, but Cassie forms a plan and the owner arrives, with Cassie making out she rang him by mistake. He's unimpressed to see the damage and threatens to sue, and Cassie is pleased when a stressed Kevin blames Abi for the scratched car.

Roy tells Cassie that he cannot let Abi take the blame, and she agrees to come clean. But the words die on Cassie's lips when Kevin offers her a permanent job. The Porsche's owner refuses to pay his bill, and Kevin blames Abi again. Will the truth come out?

