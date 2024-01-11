"The thing with EastEnders is that anything can happen," Norwood exclusively told RadioTimes.com as he prepares to don his skates and take part in Dancing on Ice.

He continued: "I've got a lot of love for EastEnders, I've got a lot of friends and family that are still there. I call them family because you share a lot there. You really build a strong bond with the people that you work with."

Ricky Norwood as Arthur "Fatboy" Chubb in EastEnders in a flashback to 2014. BBC

As many television fanatics are aware, if a death didn't happen on TV, the character could very well be alive.

Norwood explained that a lot of fans "keep telling" him that Fatboy's death did happen offscreen and so there could be room to bring him back, adding: "Whether you die onscreen or offscreen, there have been returns."

The actor went on to praise the BBC soap, noting that it has been on "such a high".

He said: "They've had a year full of great storylines. Christmas was fantastic. So if they ever needed Fatboy back in the Square, all they've got to d0 is give me a call."

Norwood is currently taking part on Dancing on Ice and is partnered with Annette Dytrt, and the actor teased with RadioTimes.com their "high energy routine".

He explained: "It's going to be loads of fun, loads of flavour and we're definitely going to get the crowd up and going. It's going to a be high energy routine and I'm sure they're going to love it. Fingers crossed!"

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Dancing on Ice returns Sunday 14th January, 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

