In the jam-packed episode, Denise Fox (played by Diane Parish) decided to reunite with Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) for the sake of their family.

But there were more important things in mind for The Six - minus Sharon (Letitia Dean) - who needed to sort out Keanu's body before construction started on the cafe.

As night fell on Albert Square, Denise texted her fellow sisters and told them it was "time".

The women entered the cafe, admitting it stank, as Suki decided the body needed to be deeper if they were going to keep it there.

However, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) was drunk, and couldn't cope with the sight of the man she killed.

Freaking out, the women broke into a fight, which resulted in Denise falling into the shallow grave and on top of Keanu's body!

Pulling Denise out, they set about concreting over the grave and when they finished, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) decided they didn't need to meet up any more.

"He's at peace now," Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) agreed before the women went on their way.

As Linda goes to drink on a park bench, it's clear she will continue to struggle with the weight of the murder.

But as everyone else moved on, the camera returned to the cafe and panned down underneath the rubble to reveal Denise's gold necklace which bears her initial...

If the builders need to dig up the foundations, The Six's secret will be revealed.

Have they made their biggest mistake?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

