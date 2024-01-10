EastEnders airs nightmarish cliffhanger for The Six in early release
The Six's secret is under threat.
Warning: contains spoilers for EastEnders' Wednesday 10th January 2024 episode which is currently available to view on BBC iPlayer.
There's full drama in EastEnders for The Six as just when they think their problems can't get worse, they definitely can.
In the jam-packed episode, Denise Fox (played by Diane Parish) decided to reunite with Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) for the sake of their family.
But there were more important things in mind for The Six - minus Sharon (Letitia Dean) - who needed to sort out Keanu's body before construction started on the cafe.
As night fell on Albert Square, Denise texted her fellow sisters and told them it was "time".
The women entered the cafe, admitting it stank, as Suki decided the body needed to be deeper if they were going to keep it there.
However, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) was drunk, and couldn't cope with the sight of the man she killed.
Freaking out, the women broke into a fight, which resulted in Denise falling into the shallow grave and on top of Keanu's body!
Pulling Denise out, they set about concreting over the grave and when they finished, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) decided they didn't need to meet up any more.
"He's at peace now," Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) agreed before the women went on their way.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
As Linda goes to drink on a park bench, it's clear she will continue to struggle with the weight of the murder.
But as everyone else moved on, the camera returned to the cafe and panned down underneath the rubble to reveal Denise's gold necklace which bears her initial...
If the builders need to dig up the foundations, The Six's secret will be revealed.
Have they made their biggest mistake?
Read more:
- EastEnders cast: Who is joining, leaving and returning to the soap?
- 6 EastEnders spoilers: Sam discovers Phil’s secret, The Six worry about Denise
- EastEnders star Kim Medcalf on Sam and Phil’s clash amid Aunt Sal’s funeral
- EastEnders' explosive Christmas episode helps break BBC iPlayer record
- EastEnders casts veteran British actor as Aunt Sal’s husband Harold Martin
- EastEnders' Kellie Bright: "The body wasn't who I thought it would be"
- EastEnders first look as Nish Panesar awakens and The Six panic
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.