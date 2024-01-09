And Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) makes a shocking discovery about brother Phil (Steve McFadden), which could bring about the end of his marriage to Kat (Jessie Wallace).

Read on for your essential EastEnders spoilers between Monday 15th and Thursday 18th January 2024.

1. Aunt Sal Martin's funeral takes place

The Mitchells in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Following the news that Aunt Sal has died off-screen, the Mitchell clan will come together to give her the send-off she deserves.

Kat is worried as Phil keeps his emotions to himself, and she sends Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) to the funeral in her place.

Sam is keen for all to attend, and forces nephew Ben (Max Bowden) and cousin Billy (Perry Fenwick) to go - but Phil smells a rat, and wonders why she's so interested in the family all of a sudden.

At the funeral, there's a rare appearance from Sal's husband Harold Martin (David Sterne), who moves the entire congregation to tears with his eulogy.

Phil is also horrified to see Billy's estranged father Stevie Mitchell (Alan Ford) at the funeral, and tells him he is not welcome there.

Later on, he reveals that Aunt Sal had a fortune, and left Sam, Phil and Grant £100,000 in her will. Sam begs Phil to let her have her share, but he refuses. With Sam scorned, she makes her next move...

2. Sam Mitchell uncovers brother Phil's secret

Kim and Phil in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After the funeral, Sam finds out from Alfie that Phil slept with Lola's mum Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit), and she heads straight to Peggy's to get her share of the will - but later on at the Vic, when it's Phil's birthday party, she's still going.

Kat is very suspicious about what could be keeping Phil so busy across the Square, and heads to No. 29 to confront Ben, who covers for his dad.

In the Vic, Phil finally caves to Sam, and while Phil and Kat are having a heart-to-heart, Sam takes the mic, revealing Phil slept with Emma!

Understandably, Kat reels, while Sam's nearest and dearest shun her. Later that week, and with the secret out, Kat heads to the Vic to drink herself into oblivion. What will she do next?

3. The Six are panicked

Nish and Priya in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) is concerned when Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) lets slip that the builders might have to re-lay the foundations of the cafe, so she heads straight to see Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) and asks him not to convert the site into flats.

To her surprise, he agrees. But then Denise Fox (Diane Parish) arrives... What does she have to say for herself?

Later on, Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) calls a meeting in the Vic barrel store to discuss Denise, but when Suki reveals what happened between Nish and Denise, the women are worried. What did she do?

More like this

4. Cindy Beale meddles

Bobby, Cindy and Anna in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It's not a normal week in Walford if Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) isn't meddling in someone's business - and this time, it's Peter and Bobby's lives.

Peter (Thomas Law) helps Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) and Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) move into their new flat, and talk turns to Lauren and Peter potentially rekindling their romance.

But Cindy overhears her son telling all of this to Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), and heads to see Lauren to tell her not to start a relationship again - because she doesn't want her son heartbroken.

Later on, she discovers another of her children is heading out on a date, when her daughter Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) and Ian's son Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) decide to meet up.

Although it doesn't go to plan, it's clear Cindy's not happy with the potential pairing, despite Ian's blessing. Vitriolic Cindy tells Bobby he isn't good enough to date Anna, which leaves Ian and Peter shocked.

When Ian tries to play matchmaker later on and books Bobby and Anna a table at Walford East, Bobby's shocked when Cindy turns up. Will she ever leave her children to find happiness?

5. Denise Fox struggles

Denise and Jack in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In the aftermath of Keanu's death and her attack on Nish on Christmas Day, Denise is struggling to come to terms with what happened.

At therapy with her husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), it's clear her mind is elsewhere - which leaves Jack annoyed.

Later on, Jack heads out for a walk to clear his head when it's obvious his relationship with Denise is tense. He bumps into Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), and it's clear there are still feelings between the pair... will they act on them?

And when Denise heads to Yolande Trueman's (Angela Wynter) church group, will she find the peace of mind she so desperately needs?

6. Is Howie Danes having an affair?

Delroy Atkinson as Howie Danes in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Kim isn't happy when she smells Howie's shirt and sniffs perfume - is Howie having an affair?

He's certainly been coming out of his shell recently, with him showcasing his singing talents pre-Christmas...

