On Boxing Day, the Six matriarchs hid Keanu’s body in the foundations of Kathy’s Cafe and decided to frame him for almost killing Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).

In a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other press, actor Danny Walters shared his thoughts on the big story.

Last night, the highly anticipated whodunnit and who-is-it was finally revealed. How hard has it been to keep this a secret?

“It’s been extremely difficult! I feel like I’ve been very deceitful to my friends and my family [Laughs] and have made many excuses! But, I wanted the storyline to have as much impact as possible for the audience, so I’ve tried my best to keep everything a secret and hopefully that’s paid off.”

EastEnders' Keanu Taylor looks at Sharon with angry eyes

How did you feel when you finally read the Christmas Day episode after working up to this storyline for months?

“The Christmas Day episode is a great episode. It stands alone, and there is so much to it. The writing in the script was fantastic, and every character had such a great storyline throughout the whole episode. For my character, the episode is a real rollercoaster of emotions from the highs and the lows. It was such a pleasure to be part of.”

You burst onto our screens as Keanu Taylor back in 2017, and you’ve had some amazing storylines during your time on the show. What are some of your favourite storyline moments?

“There’s been so many, and it’s been such a privilege to work with such a great cast over the years and to meet some fantastic colleagues, but also to have made some good friends over the years. I think the arrival of the Taylors, when we first arrived on Albert Square in the back of a van, and with the dog Bronson jumping out. Just the entrance of the Taylors, is a very iconic scene that will always be embedded into my history on the show. Also, the 35th anniversary boat stunt was a very memorable time.”

Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts, Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Cotton, and Kellie Bright as Linda Carter looking at the floor at the feet of the Queen Vic stairs in EastEnders. BBC

Walford weddings are notoriously eventful. How was it filming those wedding scenes?

“It was great, it was a lot of fun. The cast and crew were fantastic. It was a great storyline to be a part of, and it is that traditional EastEnders wedding in the way it doesn’t go to plan. Filming it was fantastic and seeing Letitia Dean walk down the aisle, she looked so beautiful. It was amazing to film those scenes with her and to see how far our characters had come. It’s been a big journey for them. I think Keanu has always wanted that and wanted Sharon, and to finally have his chance to make her his wife. Obviously in traditional EastEnders style it didn’t go to plan!”

How does it feel to have been involved in such a talked about storyline for your exit?

“It was great to be a part of. I hope the viewers have enjoyed the storyline. As myself, I’m a small part of the bigger puzzle, but hopefully my piece of this puzzle has made an impact.”

Do your family know, or are they going to find out live on Christmas Day?

“A handful of my family members know. Let’s just say I’ve been very evasive with the answers I’ve given my family, so most of them don’t know. I’m expecting lots of texts and calls on Christmas Day and tears from my nans! [Laughs] It will be a shock for a lot of my friends and family on Christmas Day so please send my apologies out to everyone, and all of my friends and family!”

More like this

You’ve been a favourite character amongst the viewers since you joined. What will you remember about your time in EastEnders?

“It’s been a blast. From the things my character has done, to the drama that he’s got himself involved in, to the danger he’s got himself involved in, and to the women that he’s got himself involved in over the years. It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride, but what a journey it’s been.”

Diane Parish as Denise Fox, Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater, Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts, Balvinder Sopal as Suki Panesar, and Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Cotton all stand in the ruins of Kathy's Cafe over the spot where they left Keanu Taylor's body. BBC

Lastly, are there any keepsakes you’ve taken from the set to remind you of Keanu Taylor?

“Yes! I’ve taken his greasy mechanic ‘Taylors Autos’ overalls! [Laughs]”.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this week.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.