Above all, she's got a very strong reason to get revenge on Dean. But will she? Could Linda take another's life?

In a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other press, Kellie Bright discusses her thoughts on the Christmas storyline.

It’s safe to say Linda has had an eventful year. Where do we find Linda at this point in the storyline and how is she feeling?

Kellie Bright: She’s at breaking point. It was always going to be a difficult time of year because of what happened last year and now she’s got this added stress which comes in the form of Dean. She knows what he is to her, he is the epitome of a monster, he is a dangerous man and I think as long as he is around she’ll never feel at ease or calm. I think she’s teetering on the edge.

How has it been working on this one-of-a-kind storyline since February?

KB: I think out of all of the six, I’m the last one to kind of be pulled into the thread of which male I might be connected to if it was me. I think all of the other women had a potential man in question much earlier on. I’ve been pulled into that with Dean reappearing. Obviously, we did the flashforward at the start of the year, and everyone got really excited about it. My thread started at Halloween and then gains more and more momentum as they all do. I think what is exciting is the way that they all eventually kind of get interwoven and cross over each other, and how we all actually end up in that flashforward and what brings us to that point.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) had a shock on Halloween. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The best thing about it has honestly been working with the other women. I’ve loved it, absolutely loved it. Lauren Klee has written Christmas and I just absolutely love her writing. It felt really lovely that there was a female writer who wrote it for all of us women. I have really, really enjoyed it. Lance Kneeshaw directed it as well who I absolutely adore, so it’s been fantastic and lovely and exciting. I’m as excited as everyone else to see it. I really hope that it delivers and I don’t think people will be disappointed.

Are there any particular men in question that might find themselves on the wrong side of Linda by Christmas Day?

KB: Well there’s the obvious one – Dean. She’s had a little run in, in the past with Nish when she was going to sell the pub to him and then she pulled out at the last minute so he did the pub over, but that was quite a while ago. I don’t think she’s got any other major crosses to bare at this point.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What has the reaction to the storyline been like over the past year?

KB: I love it. As I understand there are a lot of theories being thrown around as to who it might be. Up until filming it, I was part of that. So what I can go on, is what it’s been like for us as a cast, and to be honest we haven’t talked about much else for months! So I can only imagine that people who are watching the show are feeling the same way. It’s exciting.

How did you feel when you finally found out?

KB: I was completely shocked. Completely, completely, shocked. It was not what I thought it was going to be.

Will Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) finally get his comeuppance? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Can you give me three words to describe what viewers have got to look forward to over Christmas?

KB: Ooh that’s so difficult. My three words would be, old-school EastEnders.

How does it feel to be part of the Christmas Day storyline?

KB: I feel really privileged. For me, I arrived at Christmas. I started in the show on Boxing Day 2013, so when I first turned up on the Square it was all decked out in its Christmas paraphernalia. There is something about that, and being there when the show is filming Christmas, even in years when I’ve not been too involved in the storyline, but when you’re just around it just feels different, it feels special. It’s the moment in the year where I go ‘Ah I’m part of EastEnders.’ I love it, I really, really love it.

Will Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) be the killer? BBC/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem/Amy Sharp

How has it been working alongside the other leading ladies over the past year?

KB: Just amazing. I love them all so much, and what’s brilliant, or what I think is brilliant is that we’re obviously all different people, but we’re different actresses also. We all work slightly differently, but we’re all so respectful of each other, and how each other works. I’ve also loved working with people who I very rarely get to work with. I love working with Bal, I get to work with Di sporadically, Tish I obviously work with more, Gilly, she’s just a joy. Jukebox Gilly, and she lives up to her name let me tell you. She’s had us singing most days! And Lacey who I just adore. She’s one of my closest friends and I never get to work with her! So it’s been great.

Read More:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.