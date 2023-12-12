And there are plenty of victims, with every EastEnders man potentially in danger of being killed, each woman has their own reasons for killing at least one or two of them.

Denise has had a difficult year, with the temptation of Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) proving too great earlier on, and now husband Jack Branning's (Scott Maslen) wandering eyes sure to cause more problems.

But could Denise really kill after this year? Read on to find out what Parish thinks of the storyline in this interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other press.

Denise Fox (Diane Parish, left) with fellow Six member Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It’s safe to say Denise has had an eventful year. Where do we find Denise at this point in the storyline and how is she feeling?

Diane Parish: I think Denise is probably ready to see the back of 2023 because it’s been far from smooth-sailing. She’s struggled with her relationship with Jack and even though they have somewhat got themselves back on track, it’s never really been the same. That whole story for Denise was never about cheating on Jack or wanting to have an affair. It was Denise feeling unheard and unloved by her husband. She wanted Jack to see her as his wife, but their family life got in the way and Ravi paid attention when Jack didn’t. She massively regrets it, and everything that played out afterwards with the blackmail and Chelsea. What I can say is that things aren’t going to get easier for Jack and Denise, but only time will tell if they’re able to weather that storm.

How has it been working on this one-of-a-kind storyline since February?

DP: Phenomenal, humbling, and really rewarding. To be given this kind of a story as an actress is just brilliant, and it’s been so nice to play it out over such a long period of time as you can really get under the skin of how and why certain events of the year will have a long-standing impact and feed into future storylines.

What will go down between married couple Jack and Denise on Christmas Day? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Are there any particular men in question that might find themselves on the wrong side of Denise by Christmas Day?

DP: Well, for obvious reasons Ravi is up there. Not only did he almost wreck her marriage with Jack, he then wormed his way into her daughter’s life and almost ruined hers. You’ve got to remember that Denise has also witnessed Ravi killing a man on CCTV, so she’d soon rather send him to Mars than let him anywhere near her daughter again. We’ve also got a lot of unfinished business between Jack and Denise to play out but it’s going to get a whole lot messier for them both.

What has the reaction to the storyline been like over the past year?

DP: I always get asked about Denise when I’m out which I love, but it’s definitely stepped up a gear this year. I’ve also recently got social media and that is a whole different ball game. I think some of the audience need to consider a change in career as I heard about this full on detective board someone had made the other day, apparently it was like something you would see on Line of Duty. I love how much everyone is invested.

Will Denise be the killer? BBC/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem/Amy Sharp

How did you feel when you finally found out?

DP: Gobsmacked, but really intrigued. It was great to see how it all came together, and all the little nuances that the writing team have drip-fed along the way all meet at this crescendo point. It’s brilliantly done.

Can you give me three words to describe what viewers have got to look forward to over Christmas?

DP: I would have to say suspense, heartbreak and sisterhood.

How does it feel to be part of the Christmas Day storyline?

DP: It’s a privilege. We all know how important it is for the fans to look forward to a big storyline at Christmas because it’s what they’ve come to expect, and we can just hope that what we deliver is what they want.

How has it been working alongside the other leading ladies over the past year?

DP: I can honestly say it has been one of my favourite storylines I’ve worked on to date because I am so blown away by each and every one of them every day. They bring their a-game to every scene, and there is so much love between us all so it’s been a joy.

