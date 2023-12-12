We last saw Lauren earlier in the year when she nearly had a romantic reconciliation with her first love Peter Beale (Thomas Law) as they continue to co-parent son Louie.

However, the discovery that Peter's mother Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) was secretly alive caused Lauren to flee.

The New Year episode sees Lauren and her cousin Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) decide to return to Walford due to the events of the evening in Paris.

As the week continues, Penny makes her return to Walford, but what has happened to Lauren?

In a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other press, actress Jacqueline Jossa lifts the lid on Lauren Branning's return.

Has Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa, right) found love in Paris? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

What’s it like being back in EastEnders full-time?

"It’s strange because being back at EastEnders feels exactly the same and really different all at once! It’s amazing to be back, and personally, it’s been the perfect time for me to return.

"I’ve loved every minute so far, and it feels like coming home. What’s different is that there’s a whole new Square set, as it’s been rebuilt since I worked here before, and there are a bunch of new people to get to know. I feel like I’ve bonded with them already, and it’s only been a little while, but it’s amazing how quickly you feel like family with people here."

Have you been watching the show since you left?

"I’ve always watched on and off, but I came back fully as a mega fan for Lola and Jay’s storyline. Stories like that are what EastEnders does best. I think Chris Clenshaw has done wonderful things, and the best is yet to come. It’s a great group of people who are so lovely, kind and incredibly talented - it’s a magical mix."

Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa, right) is not alone when she returns as cousin Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) is by her side. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Were you excited to find out Lauren would be returning at the same time as her cousin Penny?

"I am such an EastEnders fan girl that I was going through many different scenarios in my mind and wondering what might happen.

"It’s great to have Penny in the mix because I was wondering who Lauren would have that girly back-and-forth with since Abi is no longer with us. Then - boom - along came Penny!"

Can you tell us what Lauren has been up to since we last saw her?

"She’s just spent Christmas in Paris with Penny and Louie, but she has had boys on her mind… Well, one boy in particular. [laughs] She’s also been feeling pretty homesick."

She was really angry with Peter when she last saw him. Is he still in her bad books?

"They are co-parents, and they have a son together, so the relationship is amicable. I think there is a lot of love there, and I don’t think Lauren will ever lose that because Peter is her first love."

Is Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) still pining for Peter? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Do you think there’s any hope for them romantically?

"It’s EastEnders, so I have no idea if they could make it work, but the will they/won’t they is fun, and the audience hopes they will at some point. But then, equally, it’s an interesting choice to just have them co-parenting, so I would be happy to explore both. I feel like Lauren and Peter just go together like peanut butter and jelly."

What’s the dynamic like between Lauren and Penny?

"It’s so great. Penny is this firecracker, and she doesn’t care what people think. Penny does what Penny wants to do, and so there is a really interesting dynamic with Lauren. Lauren used to be like that, but there’s been a change and a growth in her. But Penny is an uncontrollable character with lots of fire in her belly, which is so much fun to play opposite."

Have you enjoyed working with Kitty Castledine to create this new partnership between Lauren and Penny?

"It was like magic when I met Kitty because I immediately felt so close to her. We’ve had so much fun filming together, and she is so incredible - it’s been such a joy. I think one of the reasons that I’ve enjoyed being back so much is that I’m in this strong female power duo with Kitty on-screen. I absolutely love her, and she’s really good as Penny. She’s new to this EastEnders world, so it’s been fun to take her under my wing, but she’s been teaching me things as well. That’s what I love about this show - you are always learning something. It’s just amazing."

Fans can expect an interesting relationship for Lauren with cousin Penny (Kitty Castledine). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

What’s different about Lauren now she’s had a few years of living away from Walford?

"Growth! She seems to have grown. There is still this unspoken and underlying thing that she’s Max’s daughter and she always will be. Lauren always fights against that to try to become a better person. She doesn’t want to be like her dad, and that’s really apparent.

"Louie is her main focus, and she’s fiercely protective of him. I want to say she doesn’t lose her head as much, but I don’t know if that’s true! I think she can navigate it slightly differently. She’s grown up a little bit – she’s not that 20-year-old girl who screams and shouts at everybody. That’s still there in the mix, though."

Who are you most looking forward to working with that you haven’t worked with before?

"I love The Knight family. Harriet Thorpe and Colin Salmon are so wonderful, and I’ve been lucky enough to have a couple of scenes with them, and it’s so cool. I love them together as Elaine and George, and they are beautiful and kind people who have made me feel so comfortable."

Jacqueline Jossa as Lauren Branning for EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

What’s been your favourite thing about coming back so far?

"Seeing everyone again and going back to feeling like a 22-year-old again. It’s really brought back a spark in me. I am picking up my scripts, and they are so good that I’m desperate to know what’s happening next. I am so happy to be here, and it’s such a nice feeling."

