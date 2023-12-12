Now, in 2023, Stacey has had a particularly traumatic year in Walford. Having been dealt the shock of her 12-year-old daughter Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) being pregnant and later welcoming baby Charli, Stacey turned to online sex work to make ends meet in the cost of living crisis.

Amid earning this new source of income, Stacey found herself the victim of a stalker who turned out to be her daughter's new tutor Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis).

After Theo attempted to rape her, he was almost murdered by Stacey's cousin Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) but later was tricked by Stacey into pleading guilty to his crimes.

Now, Stacey is set to become embroiled in drama with another Walford man, all while searching for her missing wife and best friend Eve Unwin (Heather Peace).

And, thanks to that flash-forward back in February, we know one man will end up dead on the floor of the Queen Vic, surrounded by Stacey - with blood on her hands - and the other members of The Six: Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal).

In a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other press, Lacey Turner chats through the men who could face Stacey's wrath this Christmas.

Lacey Turner as a nervous-looking Stacey Slater in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It’s safe to say Stacey has had an eventful year. Where do we find Stacey at this point in the storyline and how is she feeling?

"She’s had a tough year but the thing I love about Stacey is that she always picks herself up and starts again. I think the worst part for Stacey is that she felt really helpless when Theo arrived on the Square. Here was this man that had clearly been tormenting her for the best part of six months, and yet he managed to wriggle his way out of it. He was so deluded about their relationship and I think at the time, Stacey thought there was no way out. Now he’s pleaded guilty, this whole weight has been lifted and Stacey is looking forward to getting her life back on track but now Eve has disappeared and she’s about to find herself in trouble of her own, so it’s not going to be smooth sailing for long.

How has it been working on this one-of-a-kind storyline since February?

"It’s been really great and it is such a clever story. I’ve been part of some big twists and surprises over the years but this has been different - it’s really exciting."

Stacey has grown closer to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen, left) in recent weeks. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Are there any particular men in question that might find themselves on the wrong side of Stacey by Christmas Day?

"She’s obviously got a connection to Nish through Eve, and she suspects that he might have had a part to play in her disappearance.

"Ravi is also linked to that storyline so god knows how Stacey would react if she found out about their showdown in the woods. Stacey and Eve are like sisters and she will do whatever it takes to protect her and vice versa.

"There is also some more drama on the horizon for Stacey, but that’s all I’m saying for now."

Will Stacey's newfound closeness to Jack cause issues with his wife Denise (Diane Parish, left)? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

What has the reaction to the storyline been like over the past year?

"I’ve had a lot of people ask since the flashforward aired in February, and I have to say, in the last few weeks it has been pretty difficult to answer as I know the outcome so I’ve had to work really hard on my poker face!"

How did you feel when you finally found out?

"I still can’t believe it! I’m really excited to see the reaction on Christmas Day!"

Can you give me three words to describe what viewers have got to look forward to over Christmas?

"I would say suspense, shock and lots of drama."

How does it feel to be part of the Christmas Day storyline?

"I feel really lucky. I’ve had some amazing Christmas storylines – Max and Stacey’s affair reveal is probably one of my favourites, and this one is up there! EastEnders is a tradition on Christmas day isn’t it – so it is always lovely to be part of it."

EastEnders fans will never forget Max and Stacey's affair being exposed at Christmas in 2007. BBC

What are you doing for Christmas?

"I’ll be with my family hopefully having a calmer Christmas than Stacey, although it is never quiet!"

How has it been working alongside the other leading ladies over the past year?

"Just brilliant. We’ve all had so much fun with it, and I love them all to pieces."

