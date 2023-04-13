The single mother has been struggling financially for months now. With a grandchild on the way , a loan shark she's only just got off her back and a sky high electricity bill, Stacey grew more and more desperate as she also faced a reminder to pay her market pitch fees.

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) joined EastEnders ' answer to OnlyFans tonight (Thursday 13th April), signing up to a site called Secret Cam to pose for some racy pictures for money.

Cousin Freddie (Bobby Brazier) had joined Secret Cam selling photos of his feet, and he admitted to Stacey that he couldn't afford to pay rent without the extra cash, as simply working at the fish and chip shop wasn't earning him enough. But after dabbling in the feet photos herself recently, Stacey found some unsavoury characters getting in touch and was reluctant to re-join.

Freddie told her that she could always block anyone that made her uncomfortable, and Stacey found herself looking at the site later that day. When Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) spotted what she was doing, Stacey made out that she was checking it out as she was concerned for Freddie, which led Linda to reminisce over her Page 3 modelling moment in the '90s.

When Stacey asked Linda how she had felt about people staring at her, Linda pointed out that it wasn't really her, just a photo. Thoughtful after their chat, Stacey headed home and dressed in glamorous underwear, before clicking back onto the website.

Disrobing, Stacey began to pose as she took pictures on her phone, intending to upload them onto Secret Cam. Will this prove to be the answer to her problems, or will she regret signing up?

