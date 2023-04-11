The beloved long-running soap will mark the historical occasion in typical Albert Square fashion – with a street party. But as is the way of the soap opera, not everything will go according to plan.

EastEnders is airing a special episode to mark the coronation of King Charles III, it has now been confirmed.

The residents of Walford will gather together to celebrate the coronation, just like those around the UK will be doing on the day too.

Community spirit will certainly be at an all-time high but will the residents of Walford be able to leave their drama at the door? We'll just have to wait and see.

This isn't the first time that EastEnders has had a bit of a royal crossover, with the residents of the square receiving a special visit from the now-King and Queen Consort to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The episode back in June 2022 featured an appearance from the pair, where Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) introduced them to the Square, much to everyone's surprise.

The residents raised a toast to Her Majesty The Queen in a cheery display, which left Linda thrilled with the success of her party amid her disputes with Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks).

The theme tune of that episode was even updated to mark the major event so we'll just have to see if anything similar happens this May.

The King and Queen Consort visit the cast and crew of EastEnders last year. BBC

Elsewhere in the now-confirmed coronation schedule across the start of May, there will also be specials of other BBC favourites including Countryfile, Songs of Praise, Bargain Hunt, The One Show, Antiques Roadshow and Coronation Kitchen.

But for now, the drama in the square has only been heating up and continues this week.

Amy's struggles with alcohol come to the fore as she finds it increasingly difficult to deal with the news of Denise and Ravi's affair. Denise decides to finally tell Jack about Ravi but all hell breaks loose and the main question is: will Amy be OK?

