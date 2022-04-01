Prince Charles and Camilla visit EastEnders set for Platinum Jubilee

The pair's visit coincided with the filming of scenes that see characters celebrate the big anniversary this summer.

EastEnders received a royal visit this week, as Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall popped by Albert Square to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Their Royal Highnesses met several members of the cast and crew while watching the filming process.

While no details have yet emerged on specific storylines, it looks like the Platinum Jubilee will be featuring heavily in the soap, as the Albert Square residents pay tribute to the Queen and her 70 years of service.

Further details are expected to be released in the future as the countdown to the celebration continues – and it will certainly be interesting to see what surprises the soap has in store for viewers.

Prince Charles talks to Steve McFadden and Letitia Dean(BBC)

The Jubilee itself will be celebrated on Friday 3rd June 2022, with various grand plans having been drawn up to honour the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.

Incidentally, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are not the first royals to visit the set of the soap, with the Queen herself and the late Prince Philip having visited for a 45-minute tour back in November 2001 – with Dame Barbara Windsor and Wendy Richard serving as their tour guides.

