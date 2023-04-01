With a suitcase in hand, some jingly music play, the camera panned upwards to show Neighbours icon himself, Dr Karl Kennedy (played by Alan Fletcher), touching down in Walford.

Fresh off the tube and with a (quite literal) twinkle in his eye, Karl shared that iconic smile and walked off for his new life on Albert Square.

The BBC soap teased: "We welcome a new doctor to The Square this summer. Dr Karl Kennedy. will be doing a short stint in Walford's GP surgery before he heads back to Erinsborough! We. Can't. Wait."

Of course, those eagle-eyed among us will realise this is a good-natured April Fool's Day joke, but we can't help but wish this was true!

Fans were delighted by the hilarious prank, with one commenting on Twitter: "I'd actually love this if it was true! Make it happen!!!"

Another said: "Nice try," while a third commented: "Hilarious but I'm not falling for that one!"

It's not the first time EastEnders and Neighbours have crossed over, with the two soaps sharing a close bond as their birthdays are just within weeks of each other.

When Neighbours ended in July 2022 (before being saved by Amazon Freevee later in the year), EastEnders welcomed Alan to set as Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) reminiscing about the Australian soap, lamenting it coming to an end.

Linda could barely believe her eyes when Alan came in Bridge Street cafe asking for a cab, and she couldn't resist getting a sweet selfie.

Look closely at the outfits in both sketches and you might just wonder if they were filmed on the same day...

Alan's set to be very busy soon with Neighbours, as the series is about to start filming again on 17th April, and is due for launch on Amazon Freevee later in the year.

