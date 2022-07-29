To kick off the sweet film, none other than Alan Fletcher himself turned up in the Bridge Street cafe asking for a cab!

As Neighbours comes to an end, BBC soap EastEnders has shared a lovely tribute video thanking it for 37 years of service.

Linda Carter (played by Kellie Bright) was sitting in the cafe lamenting the loss of Neighbours, explaining how she loved catching up with them all chilling in the sunshine.

Enter Karl Kennedy actor Fletcher, leaving Linda completely starstruck and asking for a selfie!

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The video then went on to share touching tributes from the cast of EastEnders, starting with Tameka Empson, who said: "O-M-G. Neighbours, you're going!"

Max Bowden shared: "So sorry to see that you're going, guys, but congratulations on everything you've achieved over the years. You'll be sorely missed. Sending lots of love."

Balvinder Sopal added: "To all the cast and crew of Neighbours, thank you for a brilliant 37 years. You've entertained us for a such a long time."

"You've given us 37 years of joy, and I'm just so sad that you're going," commented Natalie Cassidy.

Kim Medcalf added: "As a child, I would rush back from school waiting to see the next episode. It was so much fun!"

Watch the full video below:

Read more:

Looking for Neighbours' merch? Look no further than TruffleShuffle.com!

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm, followed by Neighbours: What Happened Next? at 10:05pm and Neighbours: The Stars' Greatest Hits at 11:30pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.