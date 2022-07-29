According to the Charlene Robinson actress, going back was an "emotional" affair.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan have been reflecting on their time on Neighbours ahead of the final ever episode tonight (29th July).

"It feels amazing, surreal and very emotional," Minogue said about being back on Ramsay Street. "We worked with the director we worked with back in the '80s, so a few familiar faces. Same houses, same street - there's no easy answer, just a mix of emotions, but very happy and very aware of the moment."

Donovan agreed, adding: "So many memories. And something you have to 'scream' about the moment, and this is one of them, so we're very aware of the significance. It's not lost on us in terms of what this show has given us, the cast, writers, directors, the country, the way it portrayed Australians around the world, it changed a lot of things for a lot people - now it's time to scream about it."

Minogue and Donovan return for the emotional finale after 34 years away from the soap - but not much has actually changed since then!

Donovan laughed: "The one thing that hasn't changed is denim, but it has got better."

Minogue added: "The curls are just as big and mousse is back!"

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm, followed by Neighbours: What Happened Next? at 10:05pm and Neighbours: The Stars' Greatest Hits at 11:30pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

