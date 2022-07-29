The character, also known by the nicknames 'Toadfish' and 'Toadie', has been a huge part of the show since joining in 1995 and has featured in several shocking storylines.

Neighbours: The Farewell Tour has added actor Ryan Moloney to its line-up, who fans will recognise as longtime Ramsay Street resident Jarrod Rebecchi.

Moloney's own history with Neighbours dates back even further, having portrayed an unrelated guest character named Cyborg the year before becoming a regular.

Fans will perhaps remember Toadie's unfortunate weddings most vividly, the first ending with him driving his bride off a cliff while the second came to a halt when the venue blew up.

Despite this rotten luck, Toadie is giving matrimony one last try in the upcoming Neighbours finale, where he is expected to tie the knot with fan favourite character Melanie Pearson (played by Lucinda Cowden).

Moloney is the latest Neighbours cast member to join next year's Farewell Tour, with Jackie Woodburne and Alan Fletcher also confirmed for the line-up.

Neighbours: Toadie and Mel get hitched

The show will celebrate the history of the soap opera, looking back on classic storylines and revealing never-before-heard stories from Erinsborough, as well as giving fans a chance to pitch questions to the cast.

The show will tour the UK throughout March 2023, starting with Belfast before making stops in Scotland, Wales, the north and south of England, and coming to a close at the London Palladium.

The Neighbours finale airs this week and is set to be a star-studded affair, with returning cast members including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pearce and Margot Robbie.

