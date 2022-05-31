EastEnders changes iconic theme tune to celebrate Jubilee

The 2nd June episode, which airs at 7:30pm, will also feature the already announced appearance of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall , who visited the set earlier this year.

As EastEnders gears up for its celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee this week, the soap has announced that a new take on the iconic theme tune will be aired at the end of Thursday's episode.

The Jubilee specific version of the theme tune was composed by the original version's composer, Simon May, and will play as the residents celebrate the royal visit and make a toast to the Queen’s 70-year reign.

The soap's executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "To have Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall not only visit us all in Walford, but to also appear in an episode, we felt it was only right that we marked this extremely momentous episode with a fitting tribute and what better way than to wish Their Royal Highnesses on their way from Albert Square than with a special Jubilee version of our iconic theme tune, remastered by the very talented Simon May."

Charles and Camilla on the EastEnders set BBC

Meanwhile, new images from the scenes with Prince Charles and Camilla have been released, showing them standing with Kellie Bright and Danny Dyer as Mick and Linda Carter, and being presented with a cake.

Additionally, a clip has been released of Patrick, played by Rudolf Walker, meeting Camilla in the episode, with the two having a chat and Patrick offering her a tipple of Trinidadian rum, which she accepts.

This won't be the first time the soap's iconic theme tune has been altered for a notable occasion - Julia’s Theme and Peggy’s Theme have also been used in the past.

The Jubilee episode of EastEnders will air at 7:30pm on Thursday 2nd June 2022 on BBC One.

