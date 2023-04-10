It's a big week for Amy (Ellie Dadd) on EastEnders this week as she struggles with the weight of what she knows about Denise (Diane Parish) and Ravi (Aaron Thiara).

Elsewhere, Zack opens up about his HIV diagnosis, Kim has to apologise, and Suki comes to a terrifying realisation...

Here are your complete EastEnders spoilers for Monday 17th - Thursday 20th April 2023.

Amy struggles with her secret

Fragile teen Amy has been struggling after learning about Denise's dalliance with Ravi and turns to drink. Denise stays at home to look after her but Amy acts out prompting Chelsea to work out that she's been drinking. A quick look and Denise finds the evidence and it isn't long before Amy tells Denise why she's really been drinking - she knows about Denise and Ravi. How will Denise react?

Denise tells Jack about her affair

Time's up for Denise who has to tell Jack about Ravi, knowing full well it won't be a pleasant conversation. She opens up to him, downplaying the real nature of what's been going on, but detective Jack can see right through her and heads right out to the Square to confront Ravi. It's safe to say that all hell breaks loose - will Ravi make it out alive?

Will Amy be OK?

Things go from bad to worse for Amy who runs into Denzel and Nugget, who are still coming to terms with what she knew. She later tries to reach out to Chelsea who scolds her for not revealing what she knew. With no one to turn to, Amy's emotions get the better of her and she trashes her bedroom, smashing the mirror in the process. Luckily, she's phoned Lily in the meantime who alerts Jack to the fact his daughter's struggling. He finds her, but in what state? Jack, Denise and Amy have a heart-to-heart and the parents reassure her she isn't to blame for what happened in the week, but will that be enough for poor Amy?

Kim apologises to Howie

Now the news is out about Denise and Ravi, it isn't long before Howie finds out what really caused Kim to crash the car - the texts from Denise. He delivers a letter about Kim's impending court case to her and the comedy character isn't laughing now, furious with Denise for what she's done. As for whether Kim will be punished, viewers will have to keep watching...

Suki panics when Ranveer comes back to haunt her

Suki is devastated when she hears the news that Kheerat's trial's been brought forward - and the news upsets the whole family. At home, she's reminded of what she (thought) she did when she stumbles upon a hidden memory stick with footage of her attack on Ranveer. Suki crumbles when talking to Eve, believing Nish has been keeping this evidence for a rainy day to control her. When the memory stick goes missing, its not long before she realises Nish has it - assuming he was trying to keep her under his thumb.

Zack opens up about his HIV diagnosis

Phil has a word with Sharon about hosting a community boxing match, with Ben taking one of the prime slots. Zack is persuaded to take part, but his enthusiasm is short-lived when Sharon tells him he'll have to take a blood test to take part. Zack panics - a blood test could expose his HIV diagnosis.

Zack sits down to talk with Whitney, and after a heart-to-heart, he opens up to Sharon and Martin about his diagnosis. How will they react?

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in Suki's storyline, you can visit Refuge for more information on domestic abuse and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

