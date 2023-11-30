EastEnders has aired some dark new twists in the harrowing Panesar storyline, as Nish's (Navin Chowdhry) revenge on Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) took another shocking turn.

After Nish hit Eve with a champagne bottle in anger over her affair with his wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal), he ordered his son Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) to kill her. Ravi took some convincing, but manipulative Nish talked him round, heading home to Suki while Ravi carried out the grim task.

Ravi tied Eve up and bundled her into a van, preparing to end her life and bury her in the woods. Now conscious, though, Eve managed to break free. When Ravi caught up with her, Eve overpowered him as he held onto his weapon of choice, a tree log.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Gaining the upper hand once more, Ravi braced himself to deliver the fatal blow, but Eve begged for her life; and Ravi found he couldn't go through with Nish's orders, ploughing the log into the ground instead.

Meanwhile, back in the Square, Nish texted Suki from Eve's phone, telling her she was leaving forever and ending their romance for good.

Abusive Nish continued to make Suki feel uneasy as she was forced to return home to him; and after he opened up about his unhappy childhood, Nish kissed Suki and it was heavily implied that he intended to rape her as she squirmed beneath him in disturbing scenes.

Later, Suki lay in bed alone, trapped, heartbroken and unaware that Eve was with Ravi in the woods. Although Ravi opted not to murder Eve, he was tormented by the knowledge that Nish would ruin his life if he found out that Ravi hadn't complied with his wishes.

More like this

Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara, left) did not do as his evil father Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) asked. BBC

So Ravi menacingly warned Eve to leave and never come back, adding that if she tried to make contact he would kill both Suki and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner)!

Eve tried to argue, but ultimately fled; and Ravi later told Nish he had killed her, with Nish expressing his pride and gratitude. But will Eve be back, and will Suki realise that her soulmate hasn't left her willingly?

Anyone affected by Suki's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling their 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.